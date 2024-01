Famous birthdays for Jan. 9: Jimmy Page, Omari Hardwick

1 of 4 | Jimmy Page attends the red carpet of the movie "Becoming Led Zeppelin" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 6, 2021 in Italy. The rocker turns 80 on January 9. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:

-- Pope Gregory XV in 1554

-- Women's suffrage and peace movement leader Carrie Chapman Catt in 1859

-- French novelist Simone de Beauvoir in 1908

-- Entertainer Gypsy Rose Lee in 1911

-- Richard Nixon, 37th president of the United States, in 1913

-- Author Judith Krantz in 1928

-- Football Hall of Fame member Bart Starr in 1934

-- Actor Bob Denver in 1935; sportscaster Dick Enberg in 1935

-- Actor Susannah York in 1939

-- Singer Joan Baez in 1941 (age 83)

-- Musician Jimmy Page in 1944 (age 80)

-- Country singer Crystal Gayle in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor J.K. Simmons in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Imelda Staunton in 1956 (age 68)

-- Guatemalan activist/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Rigoberta Menchu in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Joely Richardson in 1965 (age 59)

-- Bandleader Dave Matthews in 1967 (age 57)

-- Rapper Sean Paul in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Omari Hardwick in 1974 (age 50)

-- Pop singer AJ McLean in 1978 (age 46)

-- Golfer Sergio Garcia in 1980 (age 44)

-- Kate Middleton, duchess of Cambridge, in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Nicola Coughlan in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Nina Dobrev in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Nicola Peltz in 1995 (age 29)

-- Actor Kerris Dorsey in 1998 (age 26)