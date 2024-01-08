Advertisement
Jan. 8, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 8: Damiano David, Jenny Lewis

By UPI Staff
Damiano David of Maneskin performs at Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York City on September 24, 2022. The rocker turns 25 on January 8. File Photo by Lev Radin/UPI
1 of 2 | Damiano David of Maneskin performs at Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York City on September 24, 2022. The rocker turns 25 on January 8. File Photo by Lev Radin/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Publisher Frank Doubleday in 1862

-- Actor William Hartnell in 1908

-- Comic actor Larry Storch in 1923

-- Newsman Charles Osgood in 1933 (age 91)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Elvis Presley, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's "undisputed king," in 1935

-- Singer Shirley Bassey in 1937 (age 87)

-- Game show host Bob Eubanks in 1938 (age 86)

-- British comedian Graham Chapman in 1941

-- Actor Yvette Mimieux in 1942

-- British physicist/author Stephen Hawking 1942

-- Author Terry Brooks in 1944 (age 80)

-- Radio talk show host Kojo Nnamdi in 1945 (age 79)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Robby Krieger in 1946 (age 78)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member David Bowie in 1947

-- Guitarist/singer Terry Sylvester in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Ron Cephas Jones in 1957

-- Singer R. Kelly, born as Robert Sylvester Kelly, in 1967 (age 57)

-- Singer Jenny Lewis in 1976 (age 48)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor Windell Middlebrooks in 1979

-- Actor Sam Riley in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Genevieve Padalecki in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Gaby Hoffmann in 1982 (age 42)

-- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Freddie Stroma in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Cynthia Erivo in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Khylin Rhambo in 1996 (age 28)

-- Rocker Damiano David in 1999 (age 25)

-- Singer Noah Cyrus in 2000 (age 24)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

