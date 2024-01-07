Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 7, 2024 / 9:20 AM

'Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey gives birth to first child, a son

By Karen Butler
Halle Bailey has given birth to her first child, a son she named Halo. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 3 | Halle Bailey has given birth to her first child, a son she named Halo. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey has given birth to her first child, a son.

"Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you," Bailey, 23, wrote on Instagram Saturday.

Advertisement

The post included a photo of the singer-actress' manicured fingers and a man's hand holding the newborn's arm to show off a tiny gold bracelet that reads "Halo."

Rapper DDG, Bailey's boyfriend, shared the same photo.

Advertisement

"My biggest blessing by far son son.. never been so in love baby halo," DDG captioned the image.

Nicki Minaj was one of the first celebrities to congratulate the family.

"Welcome to earth, Halo. We've been expecting you. congrats, mama!" Minaj commented on Bailey's post.

"Welcome baby halo!!!!! and congratulations beautiful mama," said Rachel Zegler.

"Congrats beauty! Welcome to motherhood," said Tia Mowry.

The couple did not publicly announce Bailey's pregnancy before Halo's birth.

Chlöe and Halle Bailey: music, TV and films

Halle Bailey (L) and Chloe Bailey, of Chloe x Halle, arrive for the 45th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., on February 22, 2014. The sisters are almost two years apart in age. Chloe's birthday is July 1, 1998 and Halle's is March 27, 2000. Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Funny Woman' star explores life as ambitious woman of color in swinging '60s
TV // 4 hours ago
'Funny Woman' star explores life as ambitious woman of color in swinging '60s
NEW YORK, Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Clare-Hope Ashitey told UPI she wanted to star in the new dramedy series, "Funny Woman," because it let her explore what it was like to be a woman of color in the workplace of another era in time.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 7: Nicolas Cage, Sofia Wylie
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 7: Nicolas Cage, Sofia Wylie
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Nicolas Cage turns 60 and actor Sofia Wylie turns 20, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 7.
'Caddyshack' star Cindy Morgan dead at 69
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
'Caddyshack' star Cindy Morgan dead at 69
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Cindy Morgan, the actor best known for films like "Caddyshack" and "Tron," died in late December, it was confirmed Saturday.
Golden Globe Awards: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 18 hours ago
Golden Globe Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Golden Globe Awards gala honoring excellence in film and television is set to take place with comedian Jo Koy acting as emcee in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
Judge denies Cher conservatorship over son Elijah Blue Allman
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Judge denies Cher conservatorship over son Elijah Blue Allman
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Award-winning singer Cher has been denied a conservatorship over her adult son by a Los Angeles judge, who sided with Elijah Blue Allman.
Sebastian Maniscalco's 'Bookie' gets Season 2 at Max
TV // 19 hours ago
Sebastian Maniscalco's 'Bookie' gets Season 2 at Max
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Sebastian Maniscalco's illegal sports betting sitcom, "Bookie," is getting a second season on Max.
Singer-songwriter Michael Bolton treated for brain tumor
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
Singer-songwriter Michael Bolton treated for brain tumor
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Michael Bolton has announced on social media that he was treated for brain tumor last month.
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 20 hours ago
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Mark Harmon to executive produce, narrate 'NCIS: Origins' for CBS
TV // 21 hours ago
Mark Harmon to executive produce, narrate 'NCIS: Origins' for CBS
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Mark Harmon has signed on to executive produce and narrate "NCIS: Origins," a new drama set in 1991 and following a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the character he played on the flagship "NCIS" series for 19 seasons.
Nigel Lythgoe steps down as judge from 'So You Think You Can Dance'
TV // 22 hours ago
Nigel Lythgoe steps down as judge from 'So You Think You Can Dance'
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Nigel Lythgoe has stepped down as a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance," following sexual abuse and harassment allegations made by several women, including singer, dancer and choreographer Paul Abdul.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge denies Cher conservatorship over son Elijah Blue Allman
Judge denies Cher conservatorship over son Elijah Blue Allman
'Caddyshack' star Cindy Morgan dead at 69
'Caddyshack' star Cindy Morgan dead at 69
'Bricklayer' fulfilled Nina Dobrev's action hero dreams
'Bricklayer' fulfilled Nina Dobrev's action hero dreams
'Saved by the Bell,' 'Hunters' actor Christian Oliver dies in plane crash
'Saved by the Bell,' 'Hunters' actor Christian Oliver dies in plane crash
Mark Harmon to executive produce, narrate 'NCIS: Origins' for CBS
Mark Harmon to executive produce, narrate 'NCIS: Origins' for CBS
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement