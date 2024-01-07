Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 7, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 7: Nicolas Cage, Sofia Wylie

By UPI Staff
Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of "Dream Scenario" at the Royal Alexandra Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 9. The actor turns 60 on January 7. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 2 | Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of "Dream Scenario" at the Royal Alexandra Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 9. The actor turns 60 on January 7. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include Millard Fillmore, 13th president of the United States, in 1800

Advertisement

-- St. Bernadette, born Marie-Bernarde Soubirous, in 1844

-- Film executive Adolph Zukor in 1873

-- Author Zora Neale Hurston in 1891

-- Actor Butterfly McQueen in 1911

-- Author William Blatty in 1928

-- Rolling Stone magazine publisher Jann Wenner in 1946 (age 78)

-- Singer Kenny Loggins in 1948 (age 76)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Erin Gray in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor David Caruso in 1956 (age 68)

-- Television personality Katie Couric in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Nicolas Cage in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Irrfan Khan in 1967

-- Actor Jeremy Renner in 1971 (age 53)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Dustin Diamond in 1977

-- Actor Lauren Cohan in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Brett Dalton in 1983 (age 41)

Advertisement

-- Actor Robert Sheehan in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Marcus Scribner in 2000 (age 24)

-- Actor Sofia Wylie in 2004 (age 20)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Caddyshack' star Cindy Morgan dead at 69
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
'Caddyshack' star Cindy Morgan dead at 69
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Cindy Morgan, the actor best known for films like "Caddyshack" and "Tron," died in late December, it was confirmed Saturday.
Golden Globe Awards: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 12 hours ago
Golden Globe Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Golden Globe Awards gala honoring excellence in film and television is set to take place with comedian Jo Koy acting as emcee in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
Judge denies Cher conservatorship over son Elijah Blue Allman
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Judge denies Cher conservatorship over son Elijah Blue Allman
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Award-winning singer Cher has been denied a conservatorship over her adult son by a Los Angeles judge, who sided with Elijah Blue Allman.
Sebastian Maniscalco's 'Bookie' gets Season 2 at Max
TV // 14 hours ago
Sebastian Maniscalco's 'Bookie' gets Season 2 at Max
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Sebastian Maniscalco's illegal sports betting sitcom, "Bookie," is getting a second season on Max.
Singer-songwriter Michael Bolton treated for brain tumor
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Singer-songwriter Michael Bolton treated for brain tumor
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Michael Bolton has announced on social media that he was treated for brain tumor last month.
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 15 hours ago
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Mark Harmon to executive produce, narrate 'NCIS: Origins' for CBS
TV // 15 hours ago
Mark Harmon to executive produce, narrate 'NCIS: Origins' for CBS
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Mark Harmon has signed on to executive produce and narrate "NCIS: Origins," a new drama set in 1991 and following a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the character he played on the flagship "NCIS" series for 19 seasons.
Nigel Lythgoe steps down as judge from 'So You Think You Can Dance'
TV // 16 hours ago
Nigel Lythgoe steps down as judge from 'So You Think You Can Dance'
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Nigel Lythgoe has stepped down as a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance," following sexual abuse and harassment allegations made by several women, including singer, dancer and choreographer Paul Abdul.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 6: Kate McKinnon, Hilaria Baldwin
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 6: Kate McKinnon, Hilaria Baldwin
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Actor Kate McKinnon and podcaster/author Hilaria Baldwin turn 40, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 6.
Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Kevin Costner to present at the Golden Globe Awards
TV // 1 day ago
Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Kevin Costner to present at the Golden Globe Awards
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste and Kevin Costner are among the presenters lined up for Sunday's Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge denies Cher conservatorship over son Elijah Blue Allman
Judge denies Cher conservatorship over son Elijah Blue Allman
'Caddyshack' star Cindy Morgan dead at 69
'Caddyshack' star Cindy Morgan dead at 69
'Saved by the Bell,' 'Hunters' actor Christian Oliver dies in plane crash
'Saved by the Bell,' 'Hunters' actor Christian Oliver dies in plane crash
'Bricklayer' fulfilled Nina Dobrev's action hero dreams
'Bricklayer' fulfilled Nina Dobrev's action hero dreams
Mark Harmon to executive produce, narrate 'NCIS: Origins' for CBS
Mark Harmon to executive produce, narrate 'NCIS: Origins' for CBS
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement