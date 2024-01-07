Famous birthdays for Jan. 7: Nicolas Cage, Sofia Wylie

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include Millard Fillmore, 13th president of the United States, in 1800
|Advertisement
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include Millard Fillmore, 13th president of the United States, in 1800
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include Millard Fillmore, 13th president of the United States, in 1800
-- St. Bernadette, born Marie-Bernarde Soubirous, in 1844
-- Film executive Adolph Zukor in 1873
-- Author Zora Neale Hurston in 1891
-- Actor Butterfly McQueen in 1911
-- Author William Blatty in 1928
-- Rolling Stone magazine publisher Jann Wenner in 1946 (age 78)
-- Singer Kenny Loggins in 1948 (age 76)
-- Actor Erin Gray in 1950 (age 74)
-- Actor David Caruso in 1956 (age 68)
-- Television personality Katie Couric in 1957 (age 67)
-- Actor Nicolas Cage in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Irrfan Khan in 1967
-- Actor Jeremy Renner in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Dustin Diamond in 1977
-- Actor Lauren Cohan in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Brett Dalton in 1983 (age 41)
-- Actor Robert Sheehan in 1988 (age 36)
-- Actor Marcus Scribner in 2000 (age 24)
-- Actor Sofia Wylie in 2004 (age 20)