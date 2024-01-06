Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 6, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 6: Kate McKinnon, Hilaria Baldwin

By UPI Staff
Kate McKinnon attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 5, 2020. The actor turns 40 on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Kate McKinnon attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 5, 2020. The actor turns 40 on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- French battlefield leader St. Joan of Arc in 1412

-- French inventor Jacques-Étienne Montgolfier in 1745

-- German archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann in 1822

-- Lebanese writer Khalil Gibran in 1883

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Early Wynn in 1920

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Cary Middlecoff in 1921

-- Auto executive John DeLorean in 1925

-- Author E.L. Doctorow in 1931

-- U.S. football coach/broadcaster Lou Holtz in 1937 (age 87)

File Photo by Doug Mills/UPI

-- Actor Bonnie Franklin in 1944

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Syd Barrett in 1946

-- Actor Rowan Atkinson in 1955 (age 69)

-- Hall of Fame golfer Nancy Lopez in 1957 (age 67)

-- Journalist Nigella Lawson in 1960 (age 64)

-- Hall of Fame football player/actor/broadcaster Howie Long in 1960 (age 64)

File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Advertisement

-- Film composer AR Rahman in 1967 (age 57)

-- Filmmaker John Singleton in 1968

-- Actor Norman Reedus in 1969 (age 55)

-- Television chef Ree Drummond in 1969 (age 55)

-- Television personality Julie Chen in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Eddie Redmayne in 1982 (age 42)

-- Podcaster/author Hilaria Baldwin in 1984 (age 40)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Kate McKinnon in 1984 (age 40)

-- Businessman Eric Trump in 1984 (age 40)

-- Rock singer Alex Turner in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Courtney Eaton in 1996 (age 28)

File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Kevin Costner to present at the Golden Globe Awards
TV // 11 hours ago
Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Kevin Costner to present at the Golden Globe Awards
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste and Kevin Costner are among the presenters lined up for Sunday's Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills.
'Bricklayer' fulfilled Nina Dobrev's action hero dreams
Movies // 12 hours ago
'Bricklayer' fulfilled Nina Dobrev's action hero dreams
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Nina Dobrev said she always wanted to play an action hero like her CIA agent character in "The Bricklayer," in theaters Friday.
'Saved by the Bell,' 'Hunters' actor Christian Oliver dies in plane crash
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
'Saved by the Bell,' 'Hunters' actor Christian Oliver dies in plane crash
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Christian Oliver, whose acting career spanned "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" to "Hunters," died in an airplane crash.
Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan to star in 'White Lotus' S3
TV // 12 hours ago
Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan to star in 'White Lotus' S3
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Archie" alum Jason Isaacs and "The Family Plan" actress Michelle Monaghan are set to star in "White Lotus" Season 3 on HBO Max.
Twice teases new single 'I Got You'
Music // 14 hours ago
Twice teases new single 'I Got You'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice shared a clip of "I Got You," the pre-release single from its EP "With You-th."
'American Born Chinese': Michelle Yeoh series canceled at Disney+
TV // 15 hours ago
'American Born Chinese': Michelle Yeoh series canceled at Disney+
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "American Born Chinese," a fantasy action series starring Ke Huy Quan, Daniel Wu and Michelle Yeoh, won't return for Season 2 on Disney+.
'Arcane' teases Singed, Warwick in Season 2 first look
TV // 15 hours ago
'Arcane' teases Singed, Warwick in Season 2 first look
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Arcane," an animated series based on the video game "League of Legends," will return for a second season on Netflix.
Gladys Knight, N.W.A, Donna Summer among Grammy lifetime achievement honorees
Music // 15 hours ago
Gladys Knight, N.W.A, Donna Summer among Grammy lifetime achievement honorees
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Gladys Knight, N.W.A, Donna Summer and other artists will be honored at the Recording Academy Special Merit Awards Ceremony during Grammys week.
David Soul, actor in 'Starsky & Hutch,' dies at 80
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
David Soul, actor in 'Starsky & Hutch,' dies at 80
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- David Soul, an actor who played Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson on "Starsky & Hutch," died Thursday at age 80.
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation': Sammi, Ronnie reunite in Season 7 trailer
TV // 16 hours ago
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation': Sammi, Ronnie reunite in Season 7 trailer
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will reunite in "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" Season 7 on MTV.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Saved by the Bell,' 'Hunters' actor Christian Oliver dies in plane crash
'Saved by the Bell,' 'Hunters' actor Christian Oliver dies in plane crash
Steve Burton to rejoin 'General Hospital' after 'Days of Our Lives' exit
Steve Burton to rejoin 'General Hospital' after 'Days of Our Lives' exit
'Bricklayer' fulfilled Nina Dobrev's action hero dreams
'Bricklayer' fulfilled Nina Dobrev's action hero dreams
Rage Against the Machine breaks up, cancels planned tour
Rage Against the Machine breaks up, cancels planned tour
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation': Sammi, Ronnie reunite in Season 7 trailer
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation': Sammi, Ronnie reunite in Season 7 trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement