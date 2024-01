Famous birthdays for Jan. 6: Kate McKinnon, Hilaria Baldwin

1 of 2 | Kate McKinnon attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 5, 2020. The actor turns 40 on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:

-- French battlefield leader St. Joan of Arc in 1412

-- French inventor Jacques-Étienne Montgolfier in 1745

-- German archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann in 1822

-- Lebanese writer Khalil Gibran in 1883

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Early Wynn in 1920

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Cary Middlecoff in 1921

-- Auto executive John DeLorean in 1925

-- Author E.L. Doctorow in 1931

-- U.S. football coach/broadcaster Lou Holtz in 1937 (age 87)

-- Actor Bonnie Franklin in 1944

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Syd Barrett in 1946

-- Actor Rowan Atkinson in 1955 (age 69)

-- Hall of Fame golfer Nancy Lopez in 1957 (age 67)

-- Journalist Nigella Lawson in 1960 (age 64)

-- Hall of Fame football player/actor/broadcaster Howie Long in 1960 (age 64)

-- Film composer AR Rahman in 1967 (age 57)

-- Filmmaker John Singleton in 1968

-- Actor Norman Reedus in 1969 (age 55)

-- Television chef Ree Drummond in 1969 (age 55)

-- Television personality Julie Chen in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Eddie Redmayne in 1982 (age 42)

-- Podcaster/author Hilaria Baldwin in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Kate McKinnon in 1984 (age 40)

-- Businessman Eric Trump in 1984 (age 40)

-- Rock singer Alex Turner in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Courtney Eaton in 1996 (age 28)