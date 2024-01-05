Famous birthdays for Jan. 5: Bradley Cooper, Robert Duvall

1 of 3 | Bradley Cooper watches the Philadelphia Eagles play against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on January 29, 2023. The actor turns 49 on January 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include: Advertisement

-- Zebulon Pike, discoverer of Pike's Peak in Colorado in 1779

-- U.S. baseball executive/Baseball Hall of Fame member Ban Johnson in 1864

-- Artist Yves Tanguy in 1900

-- Actor George Reeves in 1914

-- Actor Jane Wyman in 1917

-- Walter Mondale, former U.S. vice president/1984 Democratic presidential candidate, in 1928

-- Actor Robert Duvall in 1931 (age 93)

-- Italian writer Umberto Eco in 1932

-- U.S. football Hall of Fame member Chuck Noll in 1932

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jim Otto in 1938 (age 86)

-- Filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki in 1941 (age 83)

-- Talk show host Charlie Rose in 1942 (age 82)

-- Actor Diane Keaton in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Pamela Sue Martin in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor Clancy Brown in 1959 (age 65)

-- Singer Iris DeMent in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Suzy Amis in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Vinnie Jones in 1965 (age 59)

-- Dancer/TV personality Carrie Ann Inaba in 1968 (age 56)

-- Rock singer Marilyn Manson in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Bradley Cooper in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor January Jones in 1978 (age 46)

-- DJ Deadmau5, born Joel Thomas Zimmerman, in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Jason Mitchell in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Mike Faist in 1992 (age 32)

-- Model/actor Suki Waterhouse in 1992 (age 32)