Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 4, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 4: Jaeden Martell, Dafne Keen

By UPI Staff
Jaeden Martell arrives for the world premiere of "Knives Out" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2019. The actor turns 21 on January 4. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 2 | Jaeden Martell arrives for the world premiere of "Knives Out" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2019. The actor turns 21 on January 4. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Mathematician/astronomer/physicist Isaac Newton in 1643

-- German folklore and fairy tale collector Jacob Grimm in 1785

-- French teacher of the blind Louis Braille in 1809

-- Charles Stratton, the dwarf known as Gen. Tom Thumb, an entertainer and protege of showman P.T. Barnum, in 1838

-- Actor Barbara Rush in 1927 (age 96)

-- Pro Football Hall of Fame coach/player Don Shula in 1930

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Floyd Patterson in 1935

-- Actor Dyan Cannon in 1937 (age 86)

-- Author Maureen Reagan (daughter of former President Ronald Reagan), in 1941

-- American historian/writer Doris Kearns Goodwin in 1943 (age 80)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Fashion designer Tina Knowles (mother of singer Beyonce Knowles) in 1954 (age 69)

-- Comedian Andy Borowitz in 1958 (age 65)

-- R.E.M. lead singer Michael Stipe in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Dave Foley in 1963 (age 60)

-- Singer Till Lindemann in 1963 (age 60)

Advertisement

-- Actor Julia Ormond in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Patrice Lovely in 1968 (age 55)

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Actor Charles Melton in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Emma Mackey in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Coco Jones in 1998 (age 25)

-- Actor Jaeden Martell in 2003 (age 20)

-- Actor Dafne Keen in 2005 (age 18)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Latest Headlines

Itzy shares 'Untouchable' music video teaser
Music // 13 hours ago
Itzy shares 'Untouchable' music video teaser
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop group Itzy released a preview of its video for "Untouchable," a single from its album "Born to Be."
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' trailer showcases star-studded season
TV // 13 hours ago
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' trailer showcases star-studded season
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny and more star in "Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans," coming to FX and Hulu.
Debra Granik, Lena Waithe among Sundance Film Festival jurors
Movies // 16 hours ago
Debra Granik, Lena Waithe among Sundance Film Festival jurors
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Sundance Institute announced the 16 jury members for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.
Selena Gomez says next album may be her last
Music // 16 hours ago
Selena Gomez says next album may be her last
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez discussed her future in music and acting on the "SmartLess" podcast.
Lucy Hale celebrates two years of sobriety: 'The greatest gift'
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Lucy Hale celebrates two years of sobriety: 'The greatest gift'
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Pretty Little Liars" actress Lucy Hale reflected on the two-year anniversary of her sobriety.
'Mean Girls' trailer invites viewers to 'revenge party'
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Mean Girls' trailer invites viewers to 'revenge party'
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Mean Girls," a new movie based on the Broadway musical and 2004 film, opens in January.
Reports: Jayden Rey exits 'The Conners' ahead of Season 6
TV // 17 hours ago
Reports: Jayden Rey exits 'The Conners' ahead of Season 6
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jayden Rey, who played DJ's daughter Mary on "The Conners," won't return for Season 6.
Justin Long marks Kate Bosworth's 41st birthday: 'Simply the best'
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Justin Long marks Kate Bosworth's 41st birthday: 'Simply the best'
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Justin Long shared a loving tribute to Kate Bosworth on her 41st birthday and hinted at their hopes for kids.
Jack Black confirms role in 'Minecraft' movie
Movies // 18 hours ago
Jack Black confirms role in 'Minecraft' movie
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jack Black will reportedly play Steve in the live-action "Minecraft" movie starring Jason Momoa.
'Bachelorette' couple Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo to divorce
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
'Bachelorette' couple Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo to divorce
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Bryan Abasolo filed for divorce from former "Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay after four years of marriage.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Justin Long marks Kate Bosworth's 41st birthday: 'Simply the best'
Justin Long marks Kate Bosworth's 41st birthday: 'Simply the best'
Famous birthdays for Jan. 3: Greta Thunberg, Raegan Revord
Famous birthdays for Jan. 3: Greta Thunberg, Raegan Revord
Jack Black confirms role in 'Minecraft' movie
Jack Black confirms role in 'Minecraft' movie
'Bachelorette' couple Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo to divorce
'Bachelorette' couple Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo to divorce
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement