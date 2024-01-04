Famous birthdays for Jan. 4: Jaeden Martell, Dafne Keen

1 of 2 | Jaeden Martell arrives for the world premiere of "Knives Out" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2019. The actor turns 21 on January 4. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:

-- Mathematician/astronomer/physicist Isaac Newton in 1643

-- German folklore and fairy tale collector Jacob Grimm in 1785

-- French teacher of the blind Louis Braille in 1809

-- Charles Stratton, the dwarf known as Gen. Tom Thumb, an entertainer and protege of showman P.T. Barnum, in 1838

-- Actor Barbara Rush in 1927 (age 96)

-- Pro Football Hall of Fame coach/player Don Shula in 1930

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Floyd Patterson in 1935

-- Actor Dyan Cannon in 1937 (age 86)

-- Author Maureen Reagan (daughter of former President Ronald Reagan), in 1941

-- American historian/writer Doris Kearns Goodwin in 1943 (age 80)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Fashion designer Tina Knowles (mother of singer Beyonce Knowles) in 1954 (age 69)

-- Comedian Andy Borowitz in 1958 (age 65)

-- R.E.M. lead singer Michael Stipe in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Dave Foley in 1963 (age 60)

-- Singer Till Lindemann in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Julia Ormond in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Patrice Lovely in 1968 (age 55)

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Actor Charles Melton in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Emma Mackey in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Coco Jones in 1998 (age 25)

-- Actor Jaeden Martell in 2003 (age 20)

-- Actor Dafne Keen in 2005 (age 18)