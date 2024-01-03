Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 3, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 3: Greta Thunberg, Raegan Revord

By UPI Staff
Greta Thunberg speaks at the Climate Action Summit at the 74th General Debate at the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2019. The activist turns 21 on January 3. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
1 of 2 | Greta Thunberg speaks at the Climate Action Summit at the 74th General Debate at the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2019. The activist turns 21 on January 3. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Roman philosopher Cicero in 106 B.C.

-- Feminist/abolitionist Lucretia Mott in 1793

-- American first lady Grace Coolidge in 1879

-- Author J.R.R. Tolkien in 1892

-- Football Hall of Fame Coach Hank Stram in 1923

-- Beatles record producer George Martin in 1926

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Italian film director Sergio Leone in 1929

-- Brazilian composer Ernst Mahle in 1929 (age 95)

-- Actor Robert Loggia in 1930

-- Actor Dabney Coleman in 1932 (age 92)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Hull in 1939

-- Musician Van Dyke Parks in 1943 (age 81)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Stephen Stills in 1945 (age 79)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Paul Jones in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Victoria Principal in 1950 (age 74)

Advertisement

-- Actor/director Mel Gibson in 1956 (age 68)

-- German racing champion Michael Schumacher in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Danica McKellar in 1975 (age 49)

File Photo by Serena Xu-NingUPI

-- DJ Thomas Bangalter in 1975 (age 49)

-- Pro football quarterback Eli Manning in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Katie McGrath in 1983 (age 41)

-- Singer Jisoo, born Kim Ji-soo, in 1995 (age 29)

-- Actor Florence Pugh in 1996 (age 28)

-- Climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2003 (age 21)

-- Actor Raegan Revord in 2008 (age 16)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
TV // 6 hours ago
Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Marsha Warfield, who returns for an episode of "Night Court" on Tuesday, said her bailiff character could not have been gay in the original series, adding that she had not yet come out herself at that time.
Al Roker introduces Hoda Kotb to his granddaughter
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Al Roker introduces Hoda Kotb to his granddaughter
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Al Roker shared a photo of his "Today" co-anchor Hoda Kotb meeting his granddaughter, Sky Clara, for the first time.
Twice shares mood film for 'With You-th' EP
Music // 15 hours ago
Twice shares mood film for 'With You-th' EP
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice released a teaser for its forthcoming mini album, "With You-th."
Michelle Yeoh celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'Truly blessed'
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Michelle Yeoh celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'Truly blessed'
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Michelle Yeoh and her husband, Jean Todt, celebrated after Todt's son Nicolas welcomed a daughter with his wife Darina.
'Queer Eye' Season 8 to premiere Jan. 24
TV // 16 hours ago
'Queer Eye' Season 8 to premiere Jan. 24
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "Queer Eye" will return for an eighth season on Netflix following news it will be Bobby Berk's final season.
'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman series renewed for Season 5
TV // 16 hours ago
'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman series renewed for Season 5
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "Slow Horses," a spy drama starring Gary Oldman, will return for a fifth season on Apple TV+.
TV review: Grizzled sleuths make 'True Detective' Season 4 compelling
TV // 17 hours ago
TV review: Grizzled sleuths make 'True Detective' Season 4 compelling
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "True Detective: Night Country," premiering Jan. 14 on HBO, introduces two Alaskan detectives whose no nonsense approach makes their investigation of a disturbing crime compelling.
'Badland Hunters' teaser: Don Lee stars in Korean action film
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Badland Hunters' teaser: Don Lee stars in Korean action film
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "Badland Hunters," a South Korean post-apocalyptic action drama starring Don Lee, is coming to Netflix.
Brant Daugherty of 'Pretty Little Liars' celebrates birth of second child
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Brant Daugherty of 'Pretty Little Liars' celebrates birth of second child
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Brant Daugherty, who played Noel Kahn on "Pretty Little Liars," welcomed a son, Aero Lore.
AJ McLean, wife Rochelle to divorce after separation
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
AJ McLean, wife Rochelle to divorce after separation
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and his wife, Rochelle McLean, announced their split after 12 years of marriage.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Michelle Yeoh celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'Truly blessed'
Michelle Yeoh celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'Truly blessed'
TV review: Grizzled sleuths make 'True Detective' Season 4 compelling
TV review: Grizzled sleuths make 'True Detective' Season 4 compelling
Al Roker introduces Hoda Kotb to his granddaughter
Al Roker introduces Hoda Kotb to his granddaughter
Brant Daugherty of 'Pretty Little Liars' celebrates birth of second child
Brant Daugherty of 'Pretty Little Liars' celebrates birth of second child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement