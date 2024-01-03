Famous birthdays for Jan. 3: Greta Thunberg, Raegan Revord

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- Roman philosopher Cicero in 106 B.C.
-- Feminist/abolitionist Lucretia Mott in 1793
-- American first lady Grace Coolidge in 1879
-- Author J.R.R. Tolkien in 1892
-- Football Hall of Fame Coach Hank Stram in 1923
-- Beatles record producer George Martin in 1926
-- Italian film director Sergio Leone in 1929
-- Brazilian composer Ernst Mahle in 1929 (age 95)
-- Actor Robert Loggia in 1930
-- Actor Dabney Coleman in 1932 (age 92)
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Hull in 1939
-- Musician Van Dyke Parks in 1943 (age 81)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Stephen Stills in 1945 (age 79)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Paul Jones in 1946 (age 78)
-- Actor Victoria Principal in 1950 (age 74)
-- Actor/director Mel Gibson in 1956 (age 68)
-- German racing champion Michael Schumacher in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Danica McKellar in 1975 (age 49)
-- DJ Thomas Bangalter in 1975 (age 49)
-- Pro football quarterback Eli Manning in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Katie McGrath in 1983 (age 41)
-- Singer Jisoo, born Kim Ji-soo, in 1995 (age 29)
-- Actor Florence Pugh in 1996 (age 28)
-- Climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2003 (age 21)
-- Actor Raegan Revord in 2008 (age 16)