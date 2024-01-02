Famous birthdays for Jan. 2: Taye Diggs, Jack Hanna

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- Industrialist Henry Flagler in 1830
-- Former U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz., the 1964 Republican nominee for president, in 1909
-- Author Isaac Asimov in 1920
-- Former televangelist Jim Bakker in 1940 (age 84)
-- Zoologist Jack Hanna in 1947 (age 77)
-- Journalist Judith Miller in 1948 (age 76)
-- Filmmaker Todd Haynes in 1961 (age 63)
-- Actor Tia Carrere in 1967 (age 57)
-- Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. in 1968 (age 56)
-- Model Christy Turlington in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Taye Diggs in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor/singer Renee Elise Goldsberry in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Dax Shepard in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Paz Vega in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Kate Bosworth in 1983 (age 41)
-- Actor Shelley Hennig in 1987 (age 37)