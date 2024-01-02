Advertisement
Jan. 2, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 2: Taye Diggs, Jack Hanna

By UPI Staff
Taye Diggs attends the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022. The actor turns 53 on January 2.
1 of 3 | Taye Diggs attends the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022. The actor turns 53 on January 2.

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Industrialist Henry Flagler in 1830

-- Former U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz., the 1964 Republican nominee for president, in 1909

-- Author Isaac Asimov in 1920

-- Former televangelist Jim Bakker in 1940 (age 84)

-- Zoologist Jack Hanna in 1947 (age 77)

-- Journalist Judith Miller in 1948 (age 76)

-- Filmmaker Todd Haynes in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Tia Carrere in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. in 1968 (age 56)

-- Model Christy Turlington in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Taye Diggs in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor/singer Renee Elise Goldsberry in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Dax Shepard in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Paz Vega in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Kate Bosworth in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Shelley Hennig in 1987 (age 37)

