Famous birthdays for Jan. 1: Morris Chestnut, Christine Lagarde

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:

-- Italian statesman Lorenzo de' Medici in 1449

-- American patriot Paul Revere in 1735

-- Betsy Ross, who, legend has it, made the first American flag, in 1752

-- Modern Olympic movement founder Pierre de Coubertin in 1863

-- Photography pioneer Alfred Stieglitz in 1864

-- English novelist E.M. Forster in 1879

-- FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover in 1895

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Hank Greenberg in 1911

-- Novelist J.D. Salinger in 1919

-- Actor Frank Langella in 1938 (age 86)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Doak Walker in 1927

-- Alassane Outtara, president of the Ivory Coast, in 1942 (age 82)

-- Businessman Ron Perelman in 1943 (age 81)

-- Writer Shelby Steele in 1946 (age 78)

-- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in 1956 (age 68)

-- Comorian President Azali Assoumani in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Verne Troyer in 1969

-- Actor Morris Chestnut in 1969 (age 55)

-- Model Elin Nordegren in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Colin Morgan in 1986 (age 38)

-- Olympic gold medal ice dancer Meryl Davis in 1987 (age 37)

-- Singer Poppy, born Moriah Rose Pereira, in 1995 (age 29)

-- Actor Angourie Rice in 2001 (age 23)