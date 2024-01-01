Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 1, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 1: Morris Chestnut, Christine Lagarde

By UPI Staff
Morris Chestnut appears backstage during the 19th annual BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019. The actor turns 55 on January 1. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Morris Chestnut appears backstage during the 19th annual BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019. The actor turns 55 on January 1. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Italian statesman Lorenzo de' Medici in 1449

-- American patriot Paul Revere in 1735

-- Betsy Ross, who, legend has it, made the first American flag, in 1752

-- Modern Olympic movement founder Pierre de Coubertin in 1863

-- Photography pioneer Alfred Stieglitz in 1864

-- English novelist E.M. Forster in 1879

-- FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover in 1895

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Hank Greenberg in 1911

-- Novelist J.D. Salinger in 1919

-- Actor Frank Langella in 1938 (age 86)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame member Doak Walker in 1927

-- Alassane Outtara, president of the Ivory Coast, in 1942 (age 82)

-- Businessman Ron Perelman in 1943 (age 81)

-- Writer Shelby Steele in 1946 (age 78)

-- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in 1956 (age 68)

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
Advertisement

-- Comorian President Azali Assoumani in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Verne Troyer in 1969

-- Actor Morris Chestnut in 1969 (age 55)

-- Model Elin Nordegren in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Colin Morgan in 1986 (age 38)

-- Olympic gold medal ice dancer Meryl Davis in 1987 (age 37)

-- Singer Poppy, born Moriah Rose Pereira, in 1995 (age 29)

-- Actor Angourie Rice in 2001 (age 23)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Comedian Shecky Greene dead at 97
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Comedian Shecky Greene dead at 97
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Comedian Shecky Greene has died at the age of 97.
'Wonka' tops North American box office with $24M
Movies // 12 hours ago
'Wonka' tops North American box office with $24M
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- "Wonka" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $24 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Lewis Capaldi seeing 'marked improvement' in his anxiety, Tourette's
Music // 16 hours ago
Lewis Capaldi seeing 'marked improvement' in his anxiety, Tourette's
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has given his first health update since he announced in June he was taking a break from touring.
Nigel Lythgoe calls Paula Abdul's sexual assault allegations 'false,' 'deeply offensive'
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Nigel Lythgoe calls Paula Abdul's sexual assault allegations 'false,' 'deeply offensive'
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- British television producer Nigel Lythgoe is denying Paula Abdul's sexual assault allegations against him.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 31: Anthony Hopkins, Diane von Furstenberg
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 31: Anthony Hopkins, Diane von Furstenberg
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Actor Anthony Hopkins turns 86 and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg turns 77, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 31.
Tap dancing star, actor Maurice Hines Jr. dies at 80
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Tap dancing star, actor Maurice Hines Jr. dies at 80
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Renowned tap dancing star Maurice Hines Jr., who also enjoyed a long career as an actor and choreographer, has died, his agent said Saturday. He was 80.
'Full Monty,' 'Shakespeare in Love' actor Tom Wilkinson dead at 75
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Full Monty,' 'Shakespeare in Love' actor Tom Wilkinson dead at 75
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- BAFTA-winning actor Tom Wilkinson has died at the age of 75.
Paula Abdul sues Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assault
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Paula Abdul sues Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assault
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Pop music star, dancer and TV personality Paula Abdul has sued "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance" producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assault.
Arnold Schwarzenegger shares photo of 'Twins' reunion with Danny DeVito
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger shares photo of 'Twins' reunion with Danny DeVito
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a photo on social media of him visiting his former "Twins" co-star Danny DeVito after a performance of DeVito's Broadway play, "I Need That."
Taylor Swift's '1989' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift's '1989' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul Giamatti: Cranky, unpopular 'Holdovers' teacher a fun role
Paul Giamatti: Cranky, unpopular 'Holdovers' teacher a fun role
Tap dancing star, actor Maurice Hines Jr. dies at 80
Tap dancing star, actor Maurice Hines Jr. dies at 80
'Full Monty,' 'Shakespeare in Love' actor Tom Wilkinson dead at 75
'Full Monty,' 'Shakespeare in Love' actor Tom Wilkinson dead at 75
Famous birthdays for Dec. 31: Anthony Hopkins, Diane von Furstenberg
Famous birthdays for Dec. 31: Anthony Hopkins, Diane von Furstenberg
Nigel Lythgoe calls Paula Abdul's sexual assault allegations 'false,' 'deeply offensive'
Nigel Lythgoe calls Paula Abdul's sexual assault allegations 'false,' 'deeply offensive'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement