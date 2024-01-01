Famous birthdays for Jan. 1: Morris Chestnut, Christine Lagarde

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:
-- Italian statesman Lorenzo de' Medici in 1449
-- American patriot Paul Revere in 1735
-- Betsy Ross, who, legend has it, made the first American flag, in 1752
-- Modern Olympic movement founder Pierre de Coubertin in 1863
-- Photography pioneer Alfred Stieglitz in 1864
-- English novelist E.M. Forster in 1879
-- FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover in 1895
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Hank Greenberg in 1911
-- Novelist J.D. Salinger in 1919
-- Actor Frank Langella in 1938 (age 86)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Doak Walker in 1927
-- Alassane Outtara, president of the Ivory Coast, in 1942 (age 82)
-- Businessman Ron Perelman in 1943 (age 81)
-- Writer Shelby Steele in 1946 (age 78)
-- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in 1956 (age 68)
-- Comorian President Azali Assoumani in 1959 (age 65)
-- Actor Verne Troyer in 1969
-- Actor Morris Chestnut in 1969 (age 55)
-- Model Elin Nordegren in 1980 (age 44)
-- Actor Colin Morgan in 1986 (age 38)
-- Olympic gold medal ice dancer Meryl Davis in 1987 (age 37)
-- Singer Poppy, born Moriah Rose Pereira, in 1995 (age 29)
-- Actor Angourie Rice in 2001 (age 23)