Famous birthdays for Dec. 31: Anthony Hopkins, Diane von Furstenberg

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- Pope Callixtus III, born Alfonso de Borgia, in 1378
-- Charles Edward Stuart, Scotland's "Bonnie Prince Charlie," in 1720
-- French painter Henri Matisse in 1869
-- Businesswoman Elizabeth Arden, born Florence Nightingale Graham, in 1878
-- U.S. Army Gen. George Marshall in 1880
-- Songwriter Jule Styne in 1905
-- Saudi King Salman in 1935 (age 88)
-- Actor Anthony Hopkins in 1937 (age 86)
-- Actor Sarah Miles in 1941 (age 82)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Andy Summers in 1942 (age 81)
-- Actor Ben Kingsley in 1943 (age 80)
-- Singer/songwriter John Denver in 1943
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Pete Quaife in 1943
-- Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg in 1946 (age 77)
-- Rock singer Burton Cummings in 1947 (age 76)
-- Actor Tim Matheson in 1947 (age 76)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Donna Summer in 1948
-- Actor Bebe Neuwirth in 1958 (age 65)
-- Actor Val Kilmer in 1959 (age 64)
-- Writer Nicholas Sparks in 1965 (age 58)
-- Singer Joe McIntyre in 1972 (age 51)
-- Donald Trump Jr., businessman/son of President Donald Trump, in 1977 (age 46)
-- Singer/dancer Psy, born Park Jae-sang, in 1977 (age 46)
-- Actor Ricky Whittle in 1981 (age 42)
-- Canadian Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Patrick Chan in 1990 (age 33)
-- Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Gabby Douglas in 1995 (age 28)
-- Actor Nadia Parkes in 1995 (age 28)
-- Actor Hunter Schafer in 1999 (age 25)