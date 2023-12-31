Famous birthdays for Dec. 31: Anthony Hopkins, Diane von Furstenberg

1 of 2 | Anthony Hopkins arrives on the red carpet at the "Transformers The Last Knight" movie premiere on June 20, 2017, in Chicago. The actor turns 86 on December 31. File Photo by John Gress/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include: Advertisement

-- Pope Callixtus III, born Alfonso de Borgia, in 1378

-- Charles Edward Stuart, Scotland's "Bonnie Prince Charlie," in 1720

-- French painter Henri Matisse in 1869

-- Businesswoman Elizabeth Arden, born Florence Nightingale Graham, in 1878

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Marshall in 1880

-- Songwriter Jule Styne in 1905

-- Saudi King Salman in 1935 (age 88)

File Photo courtesy of Saudi Press Agency

-- Actor Anthony Hopkins in 1937 (age 86)

-- Actor Sarah Miles in 1941 (age 82)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Andy Summers in 1942 (age 81)

-- Actor Ben Kingsley in 1943 (age 80)

-- Singer/songwriter John Denver in 1943

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Pete Quaife in 1943

-- Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg in 1946 (age 77)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Advertisement

-- Rock singer Burton Cummings in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Tim Matheson in 1947 (age 76)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Donna Summer in 1948

-- Actor Bebe Neuwirth in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Val Kilmer in 1959 (age 64)

-- Writer Nicholas Sparks in 1965 (age 58)

-- Singer Joe McIntyre in 1972 (age 51)

-- Donald Trump Jr., businessman/son of President Donald Trump, in 1977 (age 46)

File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

-- Singer/dancer Psy, born Park Jae-sang, in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Ricky Whittle in 1981 (age 42)

-- Canadian Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Patrick Chan in 1990 (age 33)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Gabby Douglas in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Nadia Parkes in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Hunter Schafer in 1999 (age 25)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI