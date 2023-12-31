Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 31, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 31: Anthony Hopkins, Diane von Furstenberg

By UPI Staff
Anthony Hopkins arrives on the red carpet at the "Transformers The Last Knight" movie premiere on June 20, 2017, in Chicago. The actor turns 86 on December 31. File Photo by John Gress/UPI
1 of 2 | Anthony Hopkins arrives on the red carpet at the "Transformers The Last Knight" movie premiere on June 20, 2017, in Chicago. The actor turns 86 on December 31. File Photo by John Gress/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Callixtus III, born Alfonso de Borgia, in 1378

-- Charles Edward Stuart, Scotland's "Bonnie Prince Charlie," in 1720

-- French painter Henri Matisse in 1869

-- Businesswoman Elizabeth Arden, born Florence Nightingale Graham, in 1878

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Marshall in 1880

-- Songwriter Jule Styne in 1905

-- Saudi King Salman in 1935 (age 88)

File Photo courtesy of Saudi Press Agency

-- Actor Anthony Hopkins in 1937 (age 86)

-- Actor Sarah Miles in 1941 (age 82)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Andy Summers in 1942 (age 81)

-- Actor Ben Kingsley in 1943 (age 80)

-- Singer/songwriter John Denver in 1943

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Pete Quaife in 1943

-- Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg in 1946 (age 77)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

-- Rock singer Burton Cummings in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Tim Matheson in 1947 (age 76)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Donna Summer in 1948

-- Actor Bebe Neuwirth in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Val Kilmer in 1959 (age 64)

-- Writer Nicholas Sparks in 1965 (age 58)

-- Singer Joe McIntyre in 1972 (age 51)

-- Donald Trump Jr., businessman/son of President Donald Trump, in 1977 (age 46)

File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

-- Singer/dancer Psy, born Park Jae-sang, in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Ricky Whittle in 1981 (age 42)

-- Canadian Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Patrick Chan in 1990 (age 33)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Gabby Douglas in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Nadia Parkes in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Hunter Schafer in 1999 (age 25)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tap dancing star, actor Maurice Hines Jr. dies at 80
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Tap dancing star, actor Maurice Hines Jr. dies at 80
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Renowned tap dancing star Maurice Hines Jr., who also enjoyed a long career as an actor and choreographer, has died, his agent said Saturday. He was 80.
'Fully Monty,' 'Shakespeare in Love' actor Tom Wilkinson dead at 75
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
'Fully Monty,' 'Shakespeare in Love' actor Tom Wilkinson dead at 75
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- BAFTA-winning actor Tom Wilkinson has died at the age of 75.
Paula Abdul sues Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assault
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Paula Abdul sues Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assault
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Pop music star, dancer and TV personality Paula Abdul has sued "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance" producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assault.
Arnold Schwarzenegger shares photo of 'Twins' reunion with Danny DeVito
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger shares photo of 'Twins' reunion with Danny DeVito
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a photo on social media of him visiting his former "Twins" co-star Danny DeVito after a performance of DeVito's Broadway play, "I Need That."
Taylor Swift's '1989' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 17 hours ago
Taylor Swift's '1989' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ellie Goulding
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ellie Goulding
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Actor Sheryl Lee Ralph turns 67 and singer Ellie Goulding turns 37, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 30.
Kathy Griffin files for divorce days before 4th wedding anniversary
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Kathy Griffin files for divorce days before 4th wedding anniversary
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Actress and comedian Kathy Griffin and husband Randy Bick are divorcing after nearly four years of marriage.
Funeral held for late 'Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Funeral held for late 'Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun, who died of an apparent suicide earlier this week, was laid to rest in Seoul on Friday.
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots to host Family Film & TV Awards show
TV // 1 day ago
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots to host Family Film & TV Awards show
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "The Talk" co-hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Amanda Kloots are set to host the Family Film & TV Awards ceremony on CBS Jan. 27.
Rick Astley to host New Year's Eve celebration for the BBC
TV // 1 day ago
Rick Astley to host New Year's Eve celebration for the BBC
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "Never Gonna Give You Up" and "Together Forever" singer Rick Astley is set to host a New Year's Eve celebration for the BBC on Sunday at the Camden Roundhouse in London.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tap dancing star, actor Maurice Hines Jr. dies at 80
Tap dancing star, actor Maurice Hines Jr. dies at 80
Paula Abdul sues Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assault
Paula Abdul sues Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assault
Kapil Talwalkar won't appear in 'Night Court' Season 2
Kapil Talwalkar won't appear in 'Night Court' Season 2
Usher, H.E.R. bare skin, emotion in 'Risk It All' music video
Usher, H.E.R. bare skin, emotion in 'Risk It All' music video
'Fully Monty,' 'Shakespeare in Love' actor Tom Wilkinson dead at 75
'Fully Monty,' 'Shakespeare in Love' actor Tom Wilkinson dead at 75
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement