Dec. 30, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ellie Goulding

By UPI Staff
Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 38th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 4. The actor turns 67 on December 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 38th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 4. The actor turns 67 on December 30.

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- British author Rudyard Kipling in 1865

-- Japan's World War II Prime Minister Hideki Tojo in 1884

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Bo Diddley in 1928

-- Actor/dancer Russ Tamblyn in 1934 (age 88)

-- Actor Joseph Bologna in 1934

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Sandy Koufax in 1935 (age 88)

-- Folk singer Noel Paul Stookey in 1937 (age 86)

-- Television director James Burrows in 1940 (age 83)

-- Monkees member Mike Nesmith in 1942

-- Monkees member Davy Jones in 1945

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Patti Smith in 1946 (age 77)

-- Rock musician and producer Jeff Lynne in 1947 (age 76)

-- Television personality Meredith Vieira in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Sheryl Lee Ralph in 1956 (age 67)

-- Former Today host Matt Lauer in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Tracey Ullman in 1959 (age 64)

-- Political commentator Sean Hannity in 1961 (age 62)

-- Golfer Tiger Woods in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Lucy Punch in 1977 (age 46)

-- Singer/actor Tyrese Gibson in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Eliza Dushku in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Kristin Kreuk in 1982 (age 41)

-- Basketball star LeBron James in 1984 (age 39)

-- Singer/actor Andra Day, born Cassandra Monique Batie, in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Caity Lotz in 1986 (age 37)

-- Singer Ellie Goulding in 1986 (age 37)

