Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a photo on social media of him visiting his former Twins co-star Danny DeVito after a performance of DeVito's Broadway play, I Need That.

"My brother! It was fantastic to see Danny on Broadway in 'I Need That.' He and Lucy and everybody involved kept the audience entertained, laughing and loving every minute -- one of the best plays I've ever seen, a true spectacle with heart!! I can't wait to work together again," Schwarzenegger captioned Friday's photo of him standing with DeVito and his daughter/co-star, Lucy.

Schwarzenegger and DeVito played genetically engineered siblings with very different personalities who don't meet until they are adults in the 1988 comedy, Twins.

"Arnold [Schwarzenegger] and I want to work together. We missed Twins 2, because he became governor -- which, he should have done Twins 2 instead of becoming governor," DeVito told GQ earlier this year.

"Now we have a little thing going, a little project that we've been chatting about," he added. "it's just two friends, two guys, because we have a good time together."