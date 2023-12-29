Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 29, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 29: Jude Law, Diego Luna

By UPI Staff
Jude Law arrives at the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22 in France. The actor turns 51 on December 29. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 3 | Jude Law arrives at the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22 in France. The actor turns 51 on December 29. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Scottish chemist Charles Macintosh, who patented a waterproof fabric, in 1766

-- Industrialist Charles Goodyear in 1800

-- Andrew Johnson, 17th president of the United States, in 1808

-- Gen. Billy Mitchell, father of the U.S. Air Force, in 1879

-- Golf course designer Pete Dye in 1925

-- Actor Inga Swenson in 1932

-- Actor Ed Flanders in 1934

-- Actor Mary Tyler Moore in 1936

-- Football Hall of Fame member Ray Nitschke in 1936

-- Actor Jon Voight in 1938 (age 85)

File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Rick Danko in 1943

-- Singer Marianne Faithfull in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Ted Danson in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Jon Polito in 1950

-- Singer Yvonne Elliman in 1951 (age 72)

-- Comedian Paula Poundstone in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Michael Cudlitz in 1964 (age 59)

-- Television journalist Ashleigh Banfield in 1967 (age 56)

Advertisement

-- Actor Jude Law in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Mekhi Phifer in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Danny McBride in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Diego Luna in 1979 (age 44)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Alison Brie in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Iain De Caestecker in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Jane Levy in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Ross Lynch in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Dylan Minnette in 1996 (age 27)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Break Point' Season 2 trailer highlights young talent in tennis
TV // 13 hours ago
'Break Point' Season 2 trailer highlights young talent in tennis
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- "Break Point," a sports docuseries featuring professional tennis stars, will return for a second season on Netflix.
NCT 127 performs 'Be There for Me' in end of year video
Music // 15 hours ago
NCT 127 performs 'Be There for Me' in end of year video
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 performed its holiday single "Be There for Me" in an end of year stage video.
Itzy shares 'Mr. Vampire' music video teaser
Music // 15 hours ago
Itzy shares 'Mr. Vampire' music video teaser
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group Itzy released a preview of its video for "Mr. Vampire," a song from the album "Born to Be."
'Good Trouble' trailer: Callie, Jamie prep for wedding in final episodes
TV // 15 hours ago
'Good Trouble' trailer: Callie, Jamie prep for wedding in final episodes
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- "The Fosters" spinoff "Good Trouble" will return with its final episodes on Freeform in January.
Anneliese van der Pol of 'That's So Raven' is engaged
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Anneliese van der Pol of 'That's So Raven' is engaged
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Anneliese van der Pol got engaged to Johnno Wilson, her co-star on the "That's So Raven" spinoff "Raven's Home."
Teddi Mellencamp will 'keep fighting' after melanoma surgery
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Teddi Mellencamp will 'keep fighting' after melanoma surgery
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp discussed her skin cancer battle on "GMA" following another melanoma surgery.
Meadow Walker, husband Louis Thornton-Allan split up
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Meadow Walker, husband Louis Thornton-Allan split up
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Meadow Walker, a model and the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, confirmed her separation from her husband, Louis Thornton-Allan.
Billie Lourd reflects on grief, honors Carrie Fisher 7 years after her death
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Billie Lourd reflects on grief, honors Carrie Fisher 7 years after her death
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Billie Lourd paid tribute to her late mother, "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher, on the seventh anniversary of her death.
Nicole Paggi temporarily replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie on 'General Hospital'
TV // 19 hours ago
Nicole Paggi temporarily replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie on 'General Hospital'
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Nicole Paggi has temporarily replaced Kirsten Storms as Maxie on the ABC soap opera "General Hospital."
LL Cool J, Cardi B booked for 'Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
TV // 19 hours ago
LL Cool J, Cardi B booked for 'Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Rappers LL Cool J and Cardi B have been booked to perform on "Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meadow Walker, husband Louis Thornton-Allan split up
Meadow Walker, husband Louis Thornton-Allan split up
Usher, H.E.R. bare skin, emotion in 'Risk It All' music video
Usher, H.E.R. bare skin, emotion in 'Risk It All' music video
Anneliese van der Pol of 'That's So Raven' is engaged
Anneliese van der Pol of 'That's So Raven' is engaged
Nicole Paggi temporarily replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie on 'General Hospital'
Nicole Paggi temporarily replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie on 'General Hospital'
Cher sets U.K. chart records, enters Hot 100 with 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Cher sets U.K. chart records, enters Hot 100 with 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement