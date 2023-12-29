Famous birthdays for Dec. 29: Jude Law, Diego Luna

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- Scottish chemist Charles Macintosh, who patented a waterproof fabric, in 1766
-- Industrialist Charles Goodyear in 1800
-- Andrew Johnson, 17th president of the United States, in 1808
-- Gen. Billy Mitchell, father of the U.S. Air Force, in 1879
-- Golf course designer Pete Dye in 1925
-- Actor Inga Swenson in 1932
-- Actor Ed Flanders in 1934
-- Actor Mary Tyler Moore in 1936
-- Football Hall of Fame member Ray Nitschke in 1936
-- Actor Jon Voight in 1938 (age 85)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Rick Danko in 1943
-- Singer Marianne Faithfull in 1946 (age 77)
-- Actor Ted Danson in 1947 (age 76)
-- Actor Jon Polito in 1950
-- Singer Yvonne Elliman in 1951 (age 72)
-- Comedian Paula Poundstone in 1959 (age 64)
-- Actor Michael Cudlitz in 1964 (age 59)
-- Television journalist Ashleigh Banfield in 1967 (age 56)
-- Actor Jude Law in 1972 (age 51)
-- Actor Mekhi Phifer in 1974 (age 49)
-- Actor Danny McBride in 1976 (age 47)
-- Actor Diego Luna in 1979 (age 44)
-- Actor Alison Brie in 1982 (age 41)
-- Actor Iain De Caestecker in 1987 (age 36)
-- Actor Jane Levy in 1989 (age 34)
-- Actor Ross Lynch in 1995 (age 28)
-- Actor Dylan Minnette in 1996 (age 27)