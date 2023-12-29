Famous birthdays for Dec. 29: Jude Law, Diego Luna

1 of 3 | Jude Law arrives at the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22 in France. The actor turns 51 on December 29. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:

-- Scottish chemist Charles Macintosh, who patented a waterproof fabric, in 1766

-- Industrialist Charles Goodyear in 1800

-- Andrew Johnson, 17th president of the United States, in 1808

-- Gen. Billy Mitchell, father of the U.S. Air Force, in 1879

-- Golf course designer Pete Dye in 1925

-- Actor Inga Swenson in 1932

-- Actor Ed Flanders in 1934

-- Actor Mary Tyler Moore in 1936

-- Football Hall of Fame member Ray Nitschke in 1936

-- Actor Jon Voight in 1938 (age 85)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Rick Danko in 1943

-- Singer Marianne Faithfull in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Ted Danson in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Jon Polito in 1950

-- Singer Yvonne Elliman in 1951 (age 72)

-- Comedian Paula Poundstone in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Michael Cudlitz in 1964 (age 59)

-- Television journalist Ashleigh Banfield in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Jude Law in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Mekhi Phifer in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Danny McBride in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Diego Luna in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Alison Brie in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Iain De Caestecker in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Jane Levy in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Ross Lynch in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Dylan Minnette in 1996 (age 27)