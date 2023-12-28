Famous birthdays for Dec. 28: Seth Meyers, John Legend

1 of 4 | Seth Meyers appears onstage during the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. The comedian turns 50 on December 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include: Advertisement

-- Woodrow Wilson, 28th president of the United States, in 1856

-- Jazz pianist Earl "Fatha" Hines in 1903

-- Comic book writer and character creator Stan Lee in 1922

-- Actor Martin Milner in 1931

-- Actor Maggie Smith in 1934 (age 89)

-- Entrepreneur Philip Anschutz in 1939 (age 84)

-- Rock musician Edgar Winter in 1946 (age 77)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Denzel Washington in 1954 (age 69)

-- TV personality Gayle King in 1954 (age 69)

-- Chinese activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo in 1955

-- Comedian Seth Meyers in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Joe Manganiello in 1976 (age 47)

-- Singer John Legend, born John Roger Stephens, in 1978 (age 45)

File Photo by Greg Nash/UPI

-- Actor Noomi Rapace in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Sienna Miller in 1981 (age 42)

Advertisement

-- Singer David Archuleta in 1990 (age 33)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Adam Peaty in 1994 (age 29)

-- Actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in 2001 (age 22)

-- Actor Miles Brown in 2004 (age 19)