Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 28, 2023 / 11:12 AM

Anneliese van der Pol of 'That's So Raven' is engaged

By Annie Martin

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Anneliese van der Pol is engaged to be married.

The actress, who starred on the Disney Channel series That's So Raven and Raven's Home, recently got engaged to her boyfriend, actor Johnno Wilson.

Advertisement

Van der Pol played Chelsea Daniels on That's So Raven and Raven's Home. She met Wilson on the set of Raven's Home, where the actor portrayed Chelsea's ex-husband, Garrett Grayson.

Van der Pol and Wilson announced their engagement Wednesday on Instagram alongside photos from Wilson's holiday proposal.

"Thank you @disney for introducing me to my TV ex-spouse and real life fiancé 12.23.23," the couple captioned the post.

Fellow Disney star Christy Carlson Romano was among those to congratulate the couple online.

"Get you a FIANCE that looks at you like @johnnowilson looks at @anneliesevanderpol I'M FREAKING OUT HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS. #johnnoliesevanderpol," she wrote on Instagram.

That's So Raven had a four-season run on Disney Channel from 2003 to 2007, while Raven's Home premiered in 2017 and completed its sixth season in September.

25 celebrity engagements of 2023

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion
Patrick Schwarzenegger attends the premiere of "The Terminal List" in Los Angeles on June 22, 2022. Patrick Schwarzenegger, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, announced on Instagram that he is engaged to his girlfriend, model Abby Champion. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

NCT 127 performs 'Be There for Me' in end of year video
Music // 14 minutes ago
NCT 127 performs 'Be There for Me' in end of year video
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 performed its holiday single "Be There for Me" in an end of year stage video.
Itzy shares 'Mr. Vampire' music video teaser
Music // 20 minutes ago
Itzy shares 'Mr. Vampire' music video teaser
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group Itzy released a preview of its video for "Mr. Vampire," a song from the album "Born to Be."
'Good Trouble' trailer: Callie, Jamie prep for wedding in final episodes
TV // 33 minutes ago
'Good Trouble' trailer: Callie, Jamie prep for wedding in final episodes
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- "The Fosters" spinoff "Good Trouble" will return with its final episodes on Freeform in January.
Teddi Mellencamp will 'keep fighting' after melanoma surgery
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Teddi Mellencamp will 'keep fighting' after melanoma surgery
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp discussed her skin cancer battle on "GMA" following another melanoma surgery.
Meadow Walker, husband Louis Thornton-Allan split up
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Meadow Walker, husband Louis Thornton-Allan split up
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Meadow Walker, a model and the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, confirmed her separation from her husband, Louis Thornton-Allan.
Billie Lourd reflects on grief, honors Carrie Fisher 7 years after her death
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Billie Lourd reflects on grief, honors Carrie Fisher 7 years after her death
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Billie Lourd paid tribute to her late mother, "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher, on the seventh anniversary of her death.
Nicole Paggi temporarily replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie on 'General Hospital'
TV // 4 hours ago
Nicole Paggi temporarily replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie on 'General Hospital'
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Nicole Paggi has temporarily replaced Kirsten Storms as Maxie on the ABC soap opera "General Hospital."
LL Cool J, Cardi B booked for 'Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
TV // 4 hours ago
LL Cool J, Cardi B booked for 'Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Rappers LL Cool J and Cardi B have been booked to perform on "Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve."
Famous birthdays for Dec. 28: Seth Meyers, John Legend
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 28: Seth Meyers, John Legend
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Comedian Seth Meyers turns 50 and singer John Legend turns 45, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 28.
SHINee's Minho to release 'Stay for a Night' solo single
Music // 21 hours ago
SHINee's Minho to release 'Stay for a Night' solo single
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop star and SHINee member Minho will release the solo single "Stay for a Night" in January.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Usher, H.E.R. bare skin, emotion in 'Risk It All' music video
Usher, H.E.R. bare skin, emotion in 'Risk It All' music video
Fans mourn death of Dixie Chicks founder, Laura Lynch
Fans mourn death of Dixie Chicks founder, Laura Lynch
Tom Smothers of Smothers Brothers dies at 86
Tom Smothers of Smothers Brothers dies at 86
Patrick Schwarzenegger engaged to Abby Champion: 'Forever and ever'
Patrick Schwarzenegger engaged to Abby Champion: 'Forever and ever'
Cher sets U.K. chart records, enters Hot 100 with 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Cher sets U.K. chart records, enters Hot 100 with 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement