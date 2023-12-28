Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Anneliese van der Pol is engaged to be married.

The actress, who starred on the Disney Channel series That's So Raven and Raven's Home, recently got engaged to her boyfriend, actor Johnno Wilson.

Van der Pol played Chelsea Daniels on That's So Raven and Raven's Home. She met Wilson on the set of Raven's Home, where the actor portrayed Chelsea's ex-husband, Garrett Grayson.

Van der Pol and Wilson announced their engagement Wednesday on Instagram alongside photos from Wilson's holiday proposal.

"Thank you @disney for introducing me to my TV ex-spouse and real life fiancé 12.23.23," the couple captioned the post.

Fellow Disney star Christy Carlson Romano was among those to congratulate the couple online.

"Get you a FIANCE that looks at you like @johnnowilson looks at @anneliesevanderpol I'M FREAKING OUT HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS. #johnnoliesevanderpol," she wrote on Instagram.

That's So Raven had a four-season run on Disney Channel from 2003 to 2007, while Raven's Home premiered in 2017 and completed its sixth season in September.

