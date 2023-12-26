Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 26, 2023 / 3:00 AM / Updated Dec. 26, 2018 at 9:30 PM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 26: Lars Ulrich, Ozzie Smith

By UPI Staff
Lars Ulrich of Metallica performs at Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York City on September 24, 2022. The drummer turns 60 on December 26. File Photo by Lev Radin/UPI
1 of 4 | Lars Ulrich of Metallica performs at Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York City on September 24, 2022. The drummer turns 60 on December 26. File Photo by Lev Radin/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Adm. George Dewey, the U.S. naval hero of Manila, in 1837

-- Writer Henry Miller in 1891

-- Mao Zedong, leader of the Chinese communist revolution, in 1893

-- College Football Hall of Fame member Frank Broyles in 1924

-- Puppeteer Caroll Spinney in 1933

-- Producer Phil Spector in 1939

-- America's Most Wanted creator John Walsh in 1945 (age 78)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carlton Fisk in 1947 (age 76)

-- TV journalist Candy Crowley in 1948 (age 75)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ozzie Smith in 1954 (age 69)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Dogsled racer Susan Butcher in 1954

-- Writer David Sedaris in 1956 (age 67)

-- Drummer Lars Ulrich in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor/singer Jared Leto in 1971 (age 52)

-- Rock musician Chris Daughtry in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Beth Behrs in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Kit Harington in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Eden Sher in 1991 (age 32)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

