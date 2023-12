Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: Helena Christensen, Annie Lennox

1 of 2 | Helena Christensen attends the premiere of "The Pot-Au-Feu" at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in France on May 24. The model turns 55 on December 25. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:

-- American Red Cross founder Clara Barton in 1821

-- Hotelier Conrad Hilton in 1887

-- Robert "Believe It or Not" Ripley in 1890

-- Actor Humphrey Bogart in 1899

-- Anwar Sadat, Egyptian president/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1918

-- Actor Gary Sandy in 1945 (age 78)

-- Singer Jimmy Buffett in 1946

-- Singer Barbara Mandrell in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Sissy Spacek in 1949 (age 74)

-- Political adviser Karl Rove in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor CCH Pounder in 1952 (age 71)

-- British singer Annie Lennox in 1954 (age 69)

-- Musician Shane MacGowan in 1957

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rickey Henderson in 1958 (age 65)

-- Model/photographer Helena Christensen in 1968 (age 55)

-- British singer Dido Florian Cloud de Bounevialle O'Malley Armstrong in 1971 (age 52)

-- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 1971 (age 52)

-- Drummer Josh Freese in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Georgia Tennant in 1984 (age 39)

-- Model Adut Akech in 1999 (age 24)

