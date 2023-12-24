Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 24, 2023

Famous birthdays for Dec. 24: Lee Daniels, Louis Tomlinson

By UPI Staff
Lee Daniels arrives on the red carpet for the world premiere of "The Inspection" at the New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on October 14, 2022. The filmmaker turns 64 on December 24. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
Lee Daniels arrives on the red carpet for the world premiere of "The Inspection" at the New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on October 14, 2022. The filmmaker turns 64 on December 24. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- English King John I in 1166

-- Frontiersman Christopher "Kit" Carson in 1809

-- English physicist/inventor James Prescott Joule in 1818

-- "Raggedy Ann" creator Johnny Gruelle in 1880

-- Film director Michael Curtiz in 1888

-- Industrialist/moviemaker/aviator Howard Hughes in 1905

-- Actor Ava Gardner in 1922

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Patton IV in 1923

-- Author Mary Higgins Clark in 1927

-- Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci in 1940 (age 83)

File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

-- Author/director Nicholas Meyer in 1945 (age 78)

-- Rock musician Lemmy Kilmister in 1945

-- Director Lee Daniels in 1959 (age 64)

-- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in 1961 (age 62)

-- Fashion designer Kate Spade in 1962

-- Basketball commentator Jay Bilas in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Diedrich Bader in 1966 (age 57)

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
-- Actor Amaury Nolasco in 1970 (age 53)

-- Pop singer Ricky Martin in 1971 (age 52)

-- Twilight series author Stephenie Meyer in 1973 (age 50)

-- Television/radio personality Ryan Seacrest in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Michael Raymond-James in 1977 (age 46)

-- Singer Louis Tomlinson in 1991 (age 32)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

