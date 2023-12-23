Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 23, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 23: Harry Shearer, Finn Wolfhard

By UPI Staff
Harry Shearer attends the 35th anniversary of the "This is Spinal Tap" at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival on April 27, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 80 on December 23. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
1 of 2 | Harry Shearer attends the 35th anniversary of the "This is Spinal Tap" at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival on April 27, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 80 on December 23. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- John Jay, first chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, in 1745

-- Egyptologist Jean Francois Champollion, who deciphered the Rosetta Stone, in 1790

-- Mormon church founder Joseph Smith in 1805

-- Entrepreneur/philanthropist Madam C.J. Walker in 1867

-- Former West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt in 1918

-- Japanese Emperor Akihito in 1933 (age 90)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame member Paul Hornung in 1935

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jorma Kaukonen in 1940 (age 83)

-- Actor/comedian Harry Shearer in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Susan Lucci in 1946 (age 77)

-- Marathon runner Bill Rodgers in 1947 (age 76)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jack Ham in 1948 (age 75)

-- Political commentator William Kristol in 1952 (age 71)

-- Rock musician Eddie Vedder in 1964 (age 59)

File Photo by David Banks/UPI
Advertisement

-- TV personality Martin Kratt in 1965 (age 58)

-- Singer/model/former French first lady Carla Bruni in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Corey Haim in 1971

-- Model/TV personality Holly Madison in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor/singer Alison Sudol in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Sofia Black D'elia in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Finn Wolfhard in 2002 (age 21)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jon Cryer, Donald Faison: 'Extended Family' looks for laughs, civility after divorce
TV // 12 hours ago
Jon Cryer, Donald Faison: 'Extended Family' looks for laughs, civility after divorce
NEW YORK, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Extended Family" stars Jon Cryer, Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer say they connected to the story at the heart of NBC's sitcom because they know what it's like to be divorced but trying to keep things civil.
NCT 127 releases 'Be There for Me' holiday single, music video
Music // 14 hours ago
NCT 127 releases 'Be There for Me' holiday single, music video
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a single and music video for the holiday song "Be There for Me."
'The Holdovers': Paul Giamatti film to stream on Peacock
Movies // 15 hours ago
'The Holdovers': Paul Giamatti film to stream on Peacock
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "The Holdovers," a holiday film starring Paul Giamatti, is coming to Peacock.
'Captains of the World' trailer revisits 2022 FIFA World Cup
TV // 16 hours ago
'Captains of the World' trailer revisits 2022 FIFA World Cup
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi and other soccer stars appear in "Captains of the World," a new docuseries coming to Netflix.
'Aquaman 2' earns $4.5 million in box office previews
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Aquaman 2' earns $4.5 million in box office previews
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" had a slow start at the box office, followed by animated feature "Migration."
Reports: Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse are engaged
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Reports: Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse are engaged
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse got engaged amid news they are expecting their first child.
'Scrambled' trailer: Leah McKendrick directs, stars in new comedy
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Scrambled' trailer: Leah McKendrick directs, stars in new comedy
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Destroy the Alpha Gammas" creator and star Leah McKendrick leads the new film "Scrambled."
'Feud' teases 'sex, money, betrayal' in 'Capote Vs. the Swans'
TV // 18 hours ago
'Feud' teases 'sex, money, betrayal' in 'Capote Vs. the Swans'
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts, Demi Moore, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart and Molly Ringwald star in the FX series "Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans."
Jimin shows love for fans in 'Closer Than This' single, music video
Music // 19 hours ago
Jimin shows love for fans in 'Closer Than This' single, music video
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member Jimin released "Closer Than This" as he prepares to begin his mandatory military service in South Korea.
Derek Hough says wife Hayley's cranioplasty surgery was successful
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Derek Hough says wife Hayley's cranioplasty surgery was successful
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" icon Derek Hough has given an update on Instagram about his wife Hayley Erbert's ongoing health battle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jon Cryer, Donald Faison: 'Extended Family' looks for laughs, civility after divorce
Jon Cryer, Donald Faison: 'Extended Family' looks for laughs, civility after divorce
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
Derek Hough says wife Hayley's cranioplasty surgery was successful
Derek Hough says wife Hayley's cranioplasty surgery was successful
Movie review: 'Aquaman 2' a fun last hurrah
Movie review: 'Aquaman 2' a fun last hurrah
Kelly Clarkson covers Cher's 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Kelly Clarkson covers Cher's 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement