Famous birthdays for Dec. 23: Harry Shearer, Finn Wolfhard

1 of 2 | Harry Shearer attends the 35th anniversary of the "This is Spinal Tap" at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival on April 27, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 80 on December 23. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include: Advertisement

-- John Jay, first chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, in 1745

-- Egyptologist Jean Francois Champollion, who deciphered the Rosetta Stone, in 1790

-- Mormon church founder Joseph Smith in 1805

-- Entrepreneur/philanthropist Madam C.J. Walker in 1867

-- Former West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt in 1918

-- Japanese Emperor Akihito in 1933 (age 90)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame member Paul Hornung in 1935

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jorma Kaukonen in 1940 (age 83)

-- Actor/comedian Harry Shearer in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Susan Lucci in 1946 (age 77)

-- Marathon runner Bill Rodgers in 1947 (age 76)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jack Ham in 1948 (age 75)

-- Political commentator William Kristol in 1952 (age 71)

-- Rock musician Eddie Vedder in 1964 (age 59)

File Photo by David Banks/UPI

Advertisement

-- TV personality Martin Kratt in 1965 (age 58)

-- Singer/model/former French first lady Carla Bruni in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Corey Haim in 1971

-- Model/TV personality Holly Madison in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor/singer Alison Sudol in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Sofia Black D'elia in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Finn Wolfhard in 2002 (age 21)