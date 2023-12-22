Trending
Dec. 22, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 22: Meghan Trainor, Steve Carlton

By UPI Staff
Meghan Trainor arrives for the 50th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20, 2022. The singer turns 30 on December 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Frank Kellogg in 1856

-- Opera composer Giacomo Puccini in 1858

-- Former Philadelphia Athletics Manager Connie Mack, the "dean of baseball," in 1862

-- Former first lady Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson, wife of U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, in 1912

-- TV game show host Gene Rayburn in 1917

-- Actor Barbara Billingsley in 1915

-- Actor Hector Elizondo in 1936 (age 87)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Steve Carlton in 1944 (age 79)

-- Former TV news anchor Diane Sawyer in 1945 (age 78)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Maurice Gibb in 1949

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Robin Gibb in 1949

-- Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in 1960

-- Actor Ralph Fiennes in 1962 (age 61)

-- Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 1970 (age 53)

-- Singer Vanessa Paradis in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Chris Carmack in 1980 (age 43)

-- Singer Jordin Sparks in 1989 (age 34)

-- Rapper DaBaby, born Jonathan Kirk, in 1991 (age 32)

-- Singer Meghan Trainor in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor/singer Joshua Bassett in 2000 (age 23)

-- Actor Bryce Gheisar in 2004 (age 19)

-- Actor Madeleine McGraw in 2008 (15)

