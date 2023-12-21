Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 21, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 21: Samuel L. Jackson, Steven Yeun

By UPI Staff
Samuel L. Jackson attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 12. The actor turns 75 on December 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Samuel L. Jackson attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 12. The actor turns 75 on December 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Archbishop of Canterbury Thomas Becket in 1118

-- American Revolution figure Paul Revere in 1734

-- British dog breeder John "Jack" Russell in 1795

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Walter Hagen in 1892

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Josh Gibson in 1911

-- Penn State football Coach Joe Paterno in 1926

-- Former talk show host Phil Donahue in 1935 (age 88)

-- Actor Jane Fonda in 1937 (age 86)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Frank Zappa in 1940

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Carl Wilson in 1946

-- British guitarist Albert Lee in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Samuel L. Jackson in 1948 (age 75)

-- Film executive Jeffrey Katzenberg in 1950 (age 73)

-- Tennis Hall of fame member Chris Evert in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Jane Kaczmarek in 1955 (age 68)

-- Comedian Ray Romano in 1957 (age 66)

Advertisement

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Olympic gold medal-winning athlete Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1959

-- Actor Andy Dick in 1965 (age 58)

-- Kenyan President William Ruto in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Kiefer Sutherland in 1966 (age 57)

-- Singer Natalie Grant in 1971 (age 52)

-- French President Emmanuel Macron in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Tom Payne in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Steven Yeun in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Kaitlyn Dever in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Madelyn Cline in 1997 (age 26)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

'All of Us Strangers' leads Critics' Circle Film Awards nominations
Movies // 13 hours ago
'All of Us Strangers' leads Critics' Circle Film Awards nominations
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "All of Us Strangers," "Oppenheimer," "Poor Things" and other films are nominated at the Critics' Circle Film Awards in London.
'The Bachelor' introduces 32 contestants for Joey Graziadei
TV // 13 hours ago
'The Bachelor' introduces 32 contestants for Joey Graziadei
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "The Bachelor" Season 28 will feature 32 women vying for the heart of Joey Graziadei.
Sanya Richards-Ross gives birth to second child: 'He's here!'
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Sanya Richards-Ross gives birth to second child: 'He's here!'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and Olympic medalist Sanya Richards-Ross welcomed a second son with Aaron Ross.
Kate Winslet recruits Matthias Schoenaerts in 'The Regime' teaser trailer
TV // 15 hours ago
Kate Winslet recruits Matthias Schoenaerts in 'The Regime' teaser trailer
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "The Regime," a political satire starring Kate Winslet and Matthias Schoenaerts, is coming to HBO and Max.
'South Park' pokes fun at OnlyFans in new special
TV // 15 hours ago
'South Park' pokes fun at OnlyFans in new special
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "South Park" special "South Park (Not Suitable for Children)" is now streaming on Paramount+.
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach marry in New York
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach marry in New York
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "Barbie" co-writers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach married after 12 years of dating.
Ryan Gosling releases 'Ken the EP' featuring 'Barbie' remixes
Movies // 16 hours ago
Ryan Gosling releases 'Ken the EP' featuring 'Barbie' remixes
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Ryan Gosling teamed up with Mark Ronson on "Ken the EP," a mini album featuring three remixes of the "Barbie" song "I'm Just Ken."
Kelly Clarkson covers Cher's 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Music // 17 hours ago
Kelly Clarkson covers Cher's 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson performed "DJ Play a Christmas Song," a new No. 1 single from Cher, during Kellyoke.
'My Life with the Walter Boys' renewed for Season 2
TV // 18 hours ago
'My Life with the Walter Boys' renewed for Season 2
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Teen drama "My Life with the Walter Boys" will return for a second season on Netflix.
'The Voice' crowns its Season 24 winner
TV // 18 hours ago
'The Voice' crowns its Season 24 winner
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Huntley, Ruby Leigh, Mara Justine, Jacquie Roar and Lila Forde appeared in "The Voice" Season 24 finale.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
Con O'Neill, Rhys Darby: Warmth, authenticity, diversity draw fandom to 'Flag'
Con O'Neill, Rhys Darby: Warmth, authenticity, diversity draw fandom to 'Flag'
'South Park' pokes fun at OnlyFans in new special
'South Park' pokes fun at OnlyFans in new special
'The Bachelor' introduces 32 contestants for Joey Graziadei
'The Bachelor' introduces 32 contestants for Joey Graziadei
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement