Famous birthdays for Dec. 21: Samuel L. Jackson, Steven Yeun

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- Archbishop of Canterbury Thomas Becket in 1118
-- American Revolution figure Paul Revere in 1734
-- British dog breeder John "Jack" Russell in 1795
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Walter Hagen in 1892
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Josh Gibson in 1911
-- Penn State football Coach Joe Paterno in 1926
-- Former talk show host Phil Donahue in 1935 (age 88)
-- Actor Jane Fonda in 1937 (age 86)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Frank Zappa in 1940
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Carl Wilson in 1946
-- British guitarist Albert Lee in 1943 (age 80)
-- Actor Samuel L. Jackson in 1948 (age 75)
-- Film executive Jeffrey Katzenberg in 1950 (age 73)
-- Tennis Hall of fame member Chris Evert in 1954 (age 69)
-- Actor Jane Kaczmarek in 1955 (age 68)
-- Comedian Ray Romano in 1957 (age 66)
-- Olympic gold medal-winning athlete Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1959
-- Actor Andy Dick in 1965 (age 58)
-- Kenyan President William Ruto in 1966 (age 57)
-- Actor Kiefer Sutherland in 1966 (age 57)
-- Singer Natalie Grant in 1971 (age 52)
-- French President Emmanuel Macron in 1977 (age 46)
-- Actor Tom Payne in 1982 (age 41)
-- Actor Steven Yeun in 1983 (age 40)
-- Actor Kaitlyn Dever in 1996 (age 27)
-- Actor Madelyn Cline in 1997 (age 26)