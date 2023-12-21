Famous birthdays for Dec. 21: Samuel L. Jackson, Steven Yeun

1 of 3 | Samuel L. Jackson attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 12. The actor turns 75 on December 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include: Advertisement

-- Archbishop of Canterbury Thomas Becket in 1118

-- American Revolution figure Paul Revere in 1734

-- British dog breeder John "Jack" Russell in 1795

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Walter Hagen in 1892

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Josh Gibson in 1911

-- Penn State football Coach Joe Paterno in 1926

-- Former talk show host Phil Donahue in 1935 (age 88)

-- Actor Jane Fonda in 1937 (age 86)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Frank Zappa in 1940

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Carl Wilson in 1946

-- British guitarist Albert Lee in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Samuel L. Jackson in 1948 (age 75)

-- Film executive Jeffrey Katzenberg in 1950 (age 73)

-- Tennis Hall of fame member Chris Evert in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Jane Kaczmarek in 1955 (age 68)

-- Comedian Ray Romano in 1957 (age 66)

Advertisement

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Olympic gold medal-winning athlete Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1959

-- Actor Andy Dick in 1965 (age 58)

-- Kenyan President William Ruto in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Kiefer Sutherland in 1966 (age 57)

-- Singer Natalie Grant in 1971 (age 52)

-- French President Emmanuel Macron in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Tom Payne in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Steven Yeun in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Kaitlyn Dever in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Madelyn Cline in 1997 (age 26)