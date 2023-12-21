Trending
Dec. 21, 2023 / 10:03 AM

'Jackass' star Bam Margera is engaged

By Annie Martin
Former "Jackass" star Bam Margera announced his engagement to Dannii Marie. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Former "Jackass" star Bam Margera announced his engagement to Dannii Marie. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Former Jackass star Bam Margera is engaged to be married.

The television personality announced his engagement to his girlfriend Dannii Marie on Wednesday.

Margera told TMZ that he proposed Oct. 27 in New Hope, Pa., at the home of professional skateboarder Ed Duffy.

Margera also shared the news with Us Weekly.

"We're just a really good team," he said of Marie. "I never had structure before. I always woke up not knowing what to do with the day."

Margera started dating Marie in June and credited her with helping him get sober two months later.

"Now I wake up, I walk the dogs, I stretch, I go to the gym, I go skateboarding. Everything's a structured fun schedule," he said. "And we do it together, and it's just a perfect thing."

Margera was previously married to Missy Rothstein and Nicole Boyd. He and Boyd have a 6-year-old son, Phoenix Wolf.

24 celebrity engagements of 2023

Bam Margera attends the premiere of "The Last Stand" in Los Angeles on January 14, 2013. Margera of "Jackass" fame has confirmed to news outlets that he is engaged to his girlfriend Dannii Marie. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

