Sanya Richards-Ross gives birth to second child: 'He's here!'

Sanya Richards-Ross welcomed a second son with Aaron Ross. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Sanya Richards-Ross is a mom of two. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and retired Olympic track and field athlete welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband, former professional football player Aaron Ross.

Richards-Ross shared the news Tuesday on Instagram Stories.

"He's here!!!!! And he's healthy, super chill and an absolute cutie! God is so good. Thanks for all the prayers #RossPartyof4 LOADED," she wrote.

Richards-Ross announced her pregnancy in the RHOA Season 15 midseason trailer in July.

She and Ross married in February 2010 and also have a 6-year-old son, Aaron Jermaine.

Richards-Ross announced in September that she was expecting a baby boy. She shared the news in a video showing herself and Ross playfully pulling son Aaron between two rooms -- one all in pink and one all in blue.

"Finally... God said _______! #GenderReveal #blessed," she captioned the post.

Real Housewives of Atlanta completed its 15th season on Bravo in September.

