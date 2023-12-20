Famous birthdays for Dec. 20: Jonah Hill, Alan Parsons

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Branch Rickey in 1881
-- Philosopher Susanne K. Langer in 1895
-- Actor Irene Dunne in 1898
-- Nuclear physicist Robert Van de Graaff in 1901
-- Movie director George Roy Hill in 1921
-- Actor John Hillerman in 1932
-- Drummer Peter Criss in 1945 (age 78)
-- Psychic Uri Geller in 1946 (age 77)
-- TV series creator Dick Wolf in 1946 (age 77)
-- Musician Alan Parsons in 1948 (age 75)
-- Actor Jenny Agutter in 1952 (age 71)
-- American Idol winner David Cook in 1982 (age 41)
-- Actor Jonah Hill in 1983 (age 40)
-- Singer JoJo, born Joanna Noelle Levesque, in 1990 (age 33)
-- Actor Jillian Rose Reed in 1991 (age 32)