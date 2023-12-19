1 of 5 | Ally Brooke, second from left, pictured with Fifth Harmony, announced her engagement to Will Bracey. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke is engaged to be married. The 30-year-old recording artist announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Will Bracey, on Tuesday. Advertisement

Brooke confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, "WE HAVE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL LOVE STORY EVER TOLD!!!!!! I CANNOT WAIT TO MARRY YOU @will.bracey."

Fellow Fifth Harmony member Dinah Jane was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"LOVE YOU MR AND MRS BRACEY MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN," Jane wrote.

In an interview with People, Brooke said Bracey proposed Monday at a private art gallery in Manhattan.

"It is the best day of my life. It's wonderful, truly wonderful," she said. "I had no idea. No idea. When he did it, I was just in pure shock."

Brooke and Bracey met in 2015 after Bracey became Fifth Harmony's tour manager and started dating that year. Bracey proposed in New York, where the two first fell in love.

"I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with Will and just share the beautiful memories that we will create together as one," Brooke said. "That is wonderful and very special to me."

Brooke came to fame as a member of Fifth Harmony, which has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2018. She released the solo single "Gone to Bed" in September and a cover of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" with Jane this month.

