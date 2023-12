Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Brad Pitt, Keith Richards

1 of 3 | Brad Pitt watches the Wimbledon Men's Final match in London on July 16. The actor turns 60 on December 18. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

-- Austro-Hungarian Archduke Franz Ferdinand in 1863

-- Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1878

-- Swiss modernist painter Paul Klee in 1879

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tyrus "Ty" Cobb in 1886

-- Actor Betty Grable in 1916

-- Actor Ossie Davis in 1917

-- Chef Jacques Pepin in 1935 (age 88)

-- Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards in 1943 (age 80)

-- South African activist Steve Biko in 1946

-- Film director Steven Spielberg in 1946 (age 77)

-- Movie critic/historian Leonard Maltin in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Ray Liotta in 1954

-- Actor Brad Pitt in 1963 (age 60)

-- Wrestler/actor Steve Austin in 1964 (age 59)

-- Rapper DMX, born Earl Simmons, in 1970

-- Singer Sia Kate Isobelle Furler in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Josh Dallas in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Katie Holmes in 1978 (age 45)

-- Singer Christina Aguilera in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Ashley Benson in 1989 (age 34)

-- Singer Billie Eilish in 2001 (age 22)

-- Actor Isabella Cramp in 2004 (age 19)

