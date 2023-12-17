Advertisement
Dec. 17, 2023 / 3:00 AM / Updated Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:29 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 17: Bill Pullman, Ernie Hudson

By UPI Staff
BIll Pullman arrives for the the 25th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 27, 2019. The actor turns 70 on December 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | BIll Pullman arrives for the the 25th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 27, 2019. The actor turns 70 on December 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- American Revolutionary War soldier Deborah Sampson, who fought as a man under the alias Robert Shurtlieff, in 1760

-- English writer Ford Madox Ford in 1873

-- Ice cream businessman Burt Baskin in 1913

-- Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, in 1936 (age 87)

File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI

-- British singer/actor Tommy Steele in 1936 (age 87)

-- Blues musician Paul Butterfield in 1942

-- Political commentator Chris Matthews in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Ernie Hudson in 1945 (age 78)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Comedian Eugene Levy in 1946 (age 77)

-- British rock singer Paul Rodgers in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Bill Pullman in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Barry Livingston in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Laurie Holden in 1969 (age 54)

-- MMA fighter Chuck Liddell in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Sarah Paulson in 1974 (age 49)

-- Celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Milla Jovovich in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Katheryn Winnick in 1977 (age 46)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Boxer/politician/entertainer Manny Pacquiao in 1978 (age 45)

-- Whistle-blower Chelsea Manning, born Bradley Manning, in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Kiersey Clemons in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Nat Wolff in 1994 (age 29)

File Photo by David Becker/UPI

