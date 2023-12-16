Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 16, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 16: Krysten Ritter, Lesley Stahl

By UPI Staff
Krysten Ritter arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 24, 2019. The actor turns 42 on December 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Krysten Ritter arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 24, 2019. The actor turns 42 on December 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of England's King Henry VIII, in 1485

-- Composer Ludwig van Beethoven in 1770

-- Novelist Jane Austen in 1775

-- Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky in 1866

-- Anthropologist Margaret Mead in 1901

-- Science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke in 1917

-- Science fiction writer Philip K. Dick in 1928

-- Actor Liv Ullmann in 1938 (age 85)

-- Sports journalist Frank Deford in 1938

-- Journalist Lesley Stahl in 1941 (age 82)

File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

-- TV producer Steven Bochco in 1943

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Benny Andersson in 1946 (age 77)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Billy Gibbons in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Ben Cross in 1947

-- Actor Benjamin Bratt in 1963 (age 60)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Miranda Otto in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Krysten Ritter in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Theo James in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Anna Popplewell in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Jyoti Amge in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Stephan James in 1993 (age 30)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Latest Headlines

Ketamine cited as primary cause of Matthew Perry's death
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Ketamine cited as primary cause of Matthew Perry's death
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined Matthew Perry died of "the acute effects of ketaminen" according to Variety and The New York Times.
Jon Hamm to play thief in 'Your Friends and Neighbors'
TV // 11 hours ago
Jon Hamm to play thief in 'Your Friends and Neighbors'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Friday that it has ordered the series "Your Friends and Neighbors," in which Jon Hamm will star as a divorced, fired hedge fund manager who robs his neighbors.
Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson, more join 'No Good Deed'
TV // 13 hours ago
Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson, more join 'No Good Deed'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix announced five more cast members for its dark comedy "No Good Deed." Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson, Teyonah Parris and more join Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow in the new comedy.
'Power Book IV: Force': Starz renews series for Season 3
TV // 14 hours ago
'Power Book IV: Force': Starz renews series for Season 3
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Power Book IV: Force," a "Power" sequel and spinoff starring Joseph Sikora, will return for a third season on Starz.
'Origin' trailer: Ava DuVernay confronts trauma in new film
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Origin' trailer: Ava DuVernay confronts trauma in new film
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Origin," a new film inspired by the best-selling Isabel Wilkerson book "Caste," opens in January.
Cher slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, says she wouldn't join for $1M
Music // 15 hours ago
Cher slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, says she wouldn't join for $1M
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Cher called out the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" after earning a new No. 1 single.
Pete Davidson to release 'Turbo Fonzarelli' special on Netflix
TV // 15 hours ago
Pete Davidson to release 'Turbo Fonzarelli' special on Netflix
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Pete Davidson will star in "Turbo Fonzarelli," a new stand-up comedy special for Netflix.
'Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend' docuseries gets first teaser
TV // 16 hours ago
'Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend' docuseries gets first teaser
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend," a new documentary about Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, is coming to Apple TV+.
Nicki Minaj says documentary is 'absolutely still coming'
Music // 16 hours ago
Nicki Minaj says documentary is 'absolutely still coming'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj gave an update on her docuseries following the release of her album "Pink Friday 2."
Jungkook, Usher dance in 'Standing Next to You - Usher Remix' video
Music // 17 hours ago
Jungkook, Usher dance in 'Standing Next to You - Usher Remix' video
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member Jungkook released a performance video for "Standing Next to You - Usher Remix" featuring Usher.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Young Royals' Season 3 coming to Netflix in March
'Young Royals' Season 3 coming to Netflix in March
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Google celebrates 25 years of searching with Doodle game
Google celebrates 25 years of searching with Doodle game
Movie review: 'Rebel Moon' style distinguishes Zack Synder epic
Movie review: 'Rebel Moon' style distinguishes Zack Synder epic
Cher slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, says she wouldn't join for $1M
Cher slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, says she wouldn't join for $1M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement