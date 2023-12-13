Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 13, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 13: Taylor Swift, Maisy Stella

By UPI Staff
Taylor Swift reacts to a Chiefs touchdown in the 3rd quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on December 10. The singer turns 34 on December 13. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI
1 of 3 | Taylor Swift reacts to a Chiefs touchdown in the 3rd quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on December 10. The singer turns 34 on December 13. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Sixtus V in 1520

-- Former U.S. first lady Mary Todd Lincoln in 1818

-- World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York in 1887

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz in 1920

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Larry Doby, the first Black American League player, in 1923

-- Comedian/actor/dancer Dick Van Dyke in 1925 (age 98)

-- Actor Christopher Plummer in 1929

-- Singer/actor John Davidson in 1941 (age 82)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ferguson "Fergie" Jenkins in 1942 (age 81)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Political figure Herman Cain in 1945

-- Rock singer Ted Nugent in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Wendie Malick in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Steve Buscemi in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Johnny Whitaker in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Jamie Foxx in 1967 (age 56)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Advertisement

-- Rock musician Tom DeLonge in 1975 (age 48)

-- Rock singer Amy Lee in 1981 (age 42)

-- Golfer Rickie Fowler in 1988 (age 35)

-- Singer Taylor Swift in 1989 (age 34)

-- Author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Emma Corrin in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Maisy Stella in 2003 (age 20)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Homicide' alum Andre Braugher dead at 61
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Homicide' alum Andre Braugher dead at 61
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Men of a Certain Age" and "Homicide: Life on the Street" actor Andre Braugher has died at the age of 61.
Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black' coming May 10
Movies // 9 hours ago
Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black' coming May 10
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced a May 10 U.S. release date for "Back to Black," a biopic about late singer Amy Winehouse. Studio Canal will release the film in April in international markets.
Austin Butler threatens Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya in 'Dune 2'
Movies // 13 hours ago
Austin Butler threatens Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya in 'Dune 2'
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a third trailer for "Dune: Part 2" on Tuesday. The trailer introduces Austin Butler's villain, Feyd-Rautha. Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) plot their defense.
'Napoleon Dynamite,' 'Babadook,' more screen for Sundance 40th festival
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
'Napoleon Dynamite,' 'Babadook,' more screen for Sundance 40th festival
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Sundance Film Festival announced 40th anniversary programming Tuesday. Festival classics "Napoleon Dynamite," "The Babadook," Go Fish" and more will be part of the festival program Jan 18-28.
Jungkook teases 'Standing Next to You-Usher Remix' performance video
Music // 14 hours ago
Jungkook teases 'Standing Next to You-Usher Remix' performance video
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member Jungkook released a preview of his performance video for "Standing Next to You-Usher Remix" featuring Usher.
'Apples Never Fall' gets photos, March premiere date
TV // 15 hours ago
'Apples Never Fall' gets photos, March premiere date
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- "Apples Never Fall," a new series starring Annette Bening, Sam Neill and Alison Brie, is coming to Peacock.
'Palm Royale' photos: Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern star in new comedy
TV // 15 hours ago
'Palm Royale' photos: Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern star in new comedy
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- "Palm Royale," a new series starring Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney and Leslie Bibb, is coming to Apple TV+.
Daytime Emmys: Jennifer Nettles, Shemar Moore join broadcast
TV // 15 hours ago
Daytime Emmys: Jennifer Nettles, Shemar Moore join broadcast
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Jennifer Nettles will perform at the Daytime Emmy Awards, while Shemar Moore will present the Lifetime Achievement Honor to Susan Lucci.
'Bridgerton' to have two-part Season 3 in spring 2024
TV // 16 hours ago
'Bridgerton' to have two-part Season 3 in spring 2024
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" Season 3 will be split into two parts and premiere on Netflix in spring 2024.
'Blue Eye Samurai': Netflix renews series for Season 2
TV // 16 hours ago
'Blue Eye Samurai': Netflix renews series for Season 2
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- "Blue Eye Samurai," an animated series featuring Maya Erskine, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google celebrates 25 years of searching with Doodle game
Google celebrates 25 years of searching with Doodle game
Lea Salonga, David Suchet moved by Tabernacle Choir special's WWII story
Lea Salonga, David Suchet moved by Tabernacle Choir special's WWII story
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Homicide' alum Andre Braugher dead at 61
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Homicide' alum Andre Braugher dead at 61
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'BiP' couples Aaron and Eliza, John Henry and Kat split up
'BiP' couples Aaron and Eliza, John Henry and Kat split up
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement