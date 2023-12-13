Famous birthdays for Dec. 13: Taylor Swift, Maisy Stella

1 of 3 | Taylor Swift reacts to a Chiefs touchdown in the 3rd quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on December 10. The singer turns 34 on December 13. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:

-- Pope Sixtus V in 1520

-- Former U.S. first lady Mary Todd Lincoln in 1818

-- World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York in 1887

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz in 1920

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Larry Doby, the first Black American League player, in 1923

-- Comedian/actor/dancer Dick Van Dyke in 1925 (age 98)

-- Actor Christopher Plummer in 1929

-- Singer/actor John Davidson in 1941 (age 82)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ferguson "Fergie" Jenkins in 1942 (age 81)

-- Political figure Herman Cain in 1945

-- Rock singer Ted Nugent in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Wendie Malick in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Steve Buscemi in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Johnny Whitaker in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Jamie Foxx in 1967 (age 56)

-- Rock musician Tom DeLonge in 1975 (age 48)

-- Rock singer Amy Lee in 1981 (age 42)

-- Golfer Rickie Fowler in 1988 (age 35)

-- Singer Taylor Swift in 1989 (age 34)

-- Author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Emma Corrin in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Maisy Stella in 2003 (age 20)