Dec. 12, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 12: Regina Hall, Lincoln Melcher

By UPI Staff
Regina Hall attends the 38th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 4. The actor turns 53 on December 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Regina Hall attends the 38th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 4. The actor turns 53 on December 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- French novelist Gustave Flaubert in 1821

-- Norwegian painter Edvard Munch in 1863

-- Actor Edward G. Robinson in 1893

-- English writer Patrick O'Brian in 1914

-- Singer/actor Frank Sinatra in 1915

UPI File Photo

-- TV game show host Bob Barker in 1923

-- Former New York Mayor Edward Koch in 1924

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Pettit in 1932 (age 91)

-- Singer Connie Francis in 1937 (age 86)

-- Singer Dionne Warwick in 1940 (age 83)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Dickey Betts in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Bill Nighy in 1949 (age 74)

-- Former Olympic gymnast Cathy Rigby in 1952 (age 71)

-- Musician Sheila E., born Sheila Escovedo, in 1957 (age 66)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Former tennis star Tracy Austin in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Regina Hall in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Jennifer Connelly in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Mädchen Amick in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Mayim Bialik in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Lincoln Melcher in 2003 (age 20)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

