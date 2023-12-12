Famous birthdays for Dec. 12: Regina Hall, Lincoln Melcher

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
-- French novelist Gustave Flaubert in 1821
-- Norwegian painter Edvard Munch in 1863
-- Actor Edward G. Robinson in 1893
-- English writer Patrick O'Brian in 1914
-- Singer/actor Frank Sinatra in 1915
-- TV game show host Bob Barker in 1923
-- Former New York Mayor Edward Koch in 1924
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Pettit in 1932 (age 91)
-- Singer Connie Francis in 1937 (age 86)
-- Singer Dionne Warwick in 1940 (age 83)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Dickey Betts in 1943 (age 80)
-- Actor Bill Nighy in 1949 (age 74)
-- Former Olympic gymnast Cathy Rigby in 1952 (age 71)
-- Musician Sheila E., born Sheila Escovedo, in 1957 (age 66)
-- Former tennis star Tracy Austin in 1962 (age 61)
-- Actor Regina Hall in 1970 (age 53)
-- Actor Jennifer Connelly in 1970 (age 53)
-- Actor Mädchen Amick in 1970 (age 53)
-- Actor Mayim Bialik in 1975 (age 48)
-- Actor Lincoln Melcher in 2003 (age 20)