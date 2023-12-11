Advertisement
Dec. 11, 2023

Reality TV personality Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell dead at 29

Cardwell was the daughter of Mama June Shannon and Alana "Honey BooBoo" Thompson.

By Karen Butler
Reality TV personality Mama June Shannon has announced the cancer death of her eldest daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell. She was 29. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Reality TV personality Mama June Shannon has announced the cancer death of her eldest daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell. She was 29.

The family starred in the docu-series Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM," Mama June wrote on Instagram Sunday alongside a family portrait.

"She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won't and we will will be updating y'all with more information as we get it today. We love y'all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time #mamajune #prayers #cancersucks #family."

Alana "Honey BooBoo" Thompson also paid tribute to her sister.

"This is one post I wish I didn't have to make. Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now," Thompson said.

"I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality," Thompson added. "I'm so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would've loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever."

Deadline said Cardwell's doctors found cancer in her lung, liver and kidney in January.

In May, Cardwell gave an update on her treatment.

"Well going on to round 3 of chemo. this yesterday it was pretty good day but did get a little and Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up but over all it's going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good," she wrote.

People.com said Cardwell is the mother of two daughters ages 11 and 8.

