Dec. 11, 2023 / 1:18 PM

Trevor Noah comedy special 'Where Was I' gets trailer

By Annie Martin
"Trevor Noah: Where Was I," a new stand-up comedy special from Trevor Noah, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Trevor Noah's new comedy special.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the special, Trevor Noah: Where Was I, on Monday featuring actor, television personality and comedian Trevor Noah.

In the preview, Noah pokes fun at his recent experience traveling to a French-speaking country.

"Trevor Noah shares his hilarious experiences from his recent travels around the world, ranging from foreign national anthems to varying cultural norms," an official description reads.

Where Was I is directed by David Paul Meyer and was filmed at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

The special is Noah's fourth for Netflix following I Wish You Would, Son of Patricia and Afraid of the Dark.

Trevor Noah: Where Was I premieres Dec. 19 on Netflix.

Noah left The Daily Show in December 2022 after hosting the talk show for sever years. He has since launched a podcast and hosted the Grammys for a third time.

Trevor Noah's career: Comedy, award shows and 'The Daily Show'

Comedian Trevor Noah arrives at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 20, 2015. In May that year, he was announced as Jon Stewart's replacement on "The Daily Show." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

