Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 11, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 11: John Kerry, Chloe Coleman

By UPI Staff
U.S. special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry applauds as President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the U.S.-Africa Business Forum during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. on December 14. Kerry turns 80 on December 11. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
1 of 2 | U.S. special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry applauds as President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the U.S.-Africa Business Forum during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. on December 14. Kerry turns 80 on December 11. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Leo X in 1475

-- U.S. statesman George Mason in 1725

-- Actor Vampira, born Maila Nurmi, in 1922

-- Blues Hall of Fame member Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton, in 1926

-- New York Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia in 1882

-- Football Hall of Fame member Doc Blanchard in 1924

-- Actor Rita Moreno (first performer to win an Oscar, Tony, Emmy and Grammy) in 1931 (age 92)

-- Singer David Gates in 1940 (age 83)

-- Actor Donna Mills in 1940 (age 83)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry in 1943 (age 80)

-- Singer Brenda Lee in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Teri Garr in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Bess Armstrong in 1953 (age 70)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Famer member Jermaine Jackson in 1954 (age 69)

-- Rock musician Nikki Sixx, born Frank Carlton Serafino Feranna, in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Mo'Nique, born Monique Angela Hicks, in 1967 (age 56)

Advertisement

-- Actor Mos Def, born Yasiin Bey, in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Courtney Henggeler in 1978 (age 45)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

-- Author Colleen Hoover in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Rider Strong in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Karla Souza in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Alexa Demie in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Hailee Steinfeld in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Chloe Coleman in 2008 (age 15)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Boy and His Heron' tops North American box office with $10.4M
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Boy and His Heron' tops North American box office with $10.4M
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Animated adventure "The Boy and His Heron" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $10.4 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'SNL' skewers congressional hearing on college campuses
TV // 17 hours ago
'SNL' skewers congressional hearing on college campuses
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The cast of "Saturday Night Live" satirized last week's congressional hearing about anti-Semitism on U.S. college campuses.
Prince William, Kate Middleton share family Christmas card photo
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton share family Christmas card photo
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have shared on social media the family photo they are using for their 2023 Christmas card.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 10: Raven-Symone, Morgan Wade
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 10: Raven-Symone, Morgan Wade
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Actor Raven-Symone turns 38 and singer Morgan Wade turns 29, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 10.
TV cancellations: No new seasons for 'Station 19,' 'Lucky Hank'
TV // 1 day ago
TV cancellations: No new seasons for 'Station 19,' 'Lucky Hank'
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Several TV shows were canceled on Friday.
Tatum O'Neal mourns death of father Ryan: 'I'll miss him forever'
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Tatum O'Neal mourns death of father Ryan: 'I'll miss him forever'
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Tatum O'Neal is mourning the death of her father, actor Ryan O'Neal, at the age of 82.
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 9: John Malkovich, Beau Bridges
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 9: John Malkovich, Beau Bridges
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Actor John Malkovich turns 70 and actor Beau Bridges turns 82, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 9.
'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon' star Ryan O'Neal dies at 82
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon' star Ryan O'Neal dies at 82
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Ryan O'Neal died Friday at age 82. His son, Patrick, shared the news on Instagram.
Dinosaurs attack the survivors of 'La Brea' Season 3
TV // 2 days ago
Dinosaurs attack the survivors of 'La Brea' Season 3
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- NBC released the teaser for "La Brea" Season 3 Friday. The show returns for its final season Jan. 9.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV cancellations: No new seasons for 'Station 19,' 'Lucky Hank'
TV cancellations: No new seasons for 'Station 19,' 'Lucky Hank'
Prince William, Kate Middleton share family Christmas card photo
Prince William, Kate Middleton share family Christmas card photo
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
'SNL' skewers congressional hearing on college campuses
'SNL' skewers congressional hearing on college campuses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement