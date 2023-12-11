Famous birthdays for Dec. 11: John Kerry, Chloe Coleman

1 of 2 | U.S. special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry applauds as President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the U.S.-Africa Business Forum during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. on December 14. Kerry turns 80 on December 11. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:

-- Pope Leo X in 1475

-- U.S. statesman George Mason in 1725

-- Actor Vampira, born Maila Nurmi, in 1922

-- Blues Hall of Fame member Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton, in 1926

-- New York Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia in 1882

-- Football Hall of Fame member Doc Blanchard in 1924

-- Actor Rita Moreno (first performer to win an Oscar, Tony, Emmy and Grammy) in 1931 (age 92)

-- Singer David Gates in 1940 (age 83)

-- Actor Donna Mills in 1940 (age 83)

-- U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry in 1943 (age 80)

-- Singer Brenda Lee in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Teri Garr in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Bess Armstrong in 1953 (age 70)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Famer member Jermaine Jackson in 1954 (age 69)

-- Rock musician Nikki Sixx, born Frank Carlton Serafino Feranna, in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Mo'Nique, born Monique Angela Hicks, in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Mos Def, born Yasiin Bey, in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Courtney Henggeler in 1978 (age 45)

-- Author Colleen Hoover in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Rider Strong in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Karla Souza in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Alexa Demie in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Hailee Steinfeld in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Chloe Coleman in 2008 (age 15)