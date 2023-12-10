Famous birthdays for Dec. 10: Raven-Symone, Morgan Wade

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- Abolitionist/journalist William Lloyd Garrison in 1805
-- Mathematician Ada Lovelace in 1815
-- Poet Emily Dickinson in 1830
-- Librarian Melvil Dewey, inventor of the Dewey decimal book classification system, in 1851
-- Poet Nelly Sachs in 1891
-- Novelist Clarice Lispector in 1920
-- Actor Tommy Kirk in 1941
-- Actor Susan Dey in 1952 (age 71)
-- Actor Michael Clarke Duncan in 1957
-- Actor/director Kenneth Branagh in 1960 (age 63)
-- Singer/actor Nia Peeples in 1961 (age 62)
-- Celebrity chef Bobby Flay in 1964 (age 59)
-- Musician Meg White in 1974 (age 49)
-- Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui in 1975 (age 48)
-- Actor Xavier Samuel in 1983 (age 40)
-- Actor Raven-Symone Pearman in 1985 (age 38)
-- Musican/actor/director Teyana Taylor in 1990 (age 33)
-- Actor Melissa Roxburgh in 1992 (age 31)
-- Singer Morgan Wade in 1994 (age 29)