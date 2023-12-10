Advertisement
Dec. 10, 2023 / 3:00 AM / Updated Dec. 10, 2018 at 11:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 10: Raven-Symone, Morgan Wade

By UPI Staff
Raven-Symoné attends the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on March 30. The actor turns 38 on December 10. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
Raven-Symoné attends the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on March 30. The actor turns 38 on December 10.

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Abolitionist/journalist William Lloyd Garrison in 1805

-- Mathematician Ada Lovelace in 1815

-- Poet Emily Dickinson in 1830

-- Librarian Melvil Dewey, inventor of the Dewey decimal book classification system, in 1851

-- Poet Nelly Sachs in 1891

-- Novelist Clarice Lispector in 1920

-- Actor Tommy Kirk in 1941

-- Actor Susan Dey in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Michael Clarke Duncan in 1957

-- Actor/director Kenneth Branagh in 1960 (age 63)

-- Singer/actor Nia Peeples in 1961 (age 62)

-- Celebrity chef Bobby Flay in 1964 (age 59)

-- Musician Meg White in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Xavier Samuel in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Raven-Symone Pearman in 1985 (age 38)

-- Musican/actor/director Teyana Taylor in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Melissa Roxburgh in 1992 (age 31)

-- Singer Morgan Wade in 1994 (age 29)

