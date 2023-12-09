Trending
Dec. 9, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 9: John Malkovich, Beau Bridges

By UPI Staff
John Malkovich attends the photo call for "Seneca - On the Creation of Earthquakes" at the 73rd Berlin Film Festival, Germany on February 20. The actor turns 70 on December 9. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
John Malkovich attends the photo call for "Seneca - On the Creation of Earthquakes" at the 73rd Berlin Film Festival, Germany on February 20. The actor turns 70 on December 9. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- English poet John Milton in 1608

-- Actor Margaret Hamilton in 1902

-- Screenwriter Dalton Trumbo in 1905

-- Former Speaker of the House Thomas "Tip" O'Neill, D-Mass., in 1912

-- Actor Kirk Douglas in 1916

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Comedian Redd Foxx in 1922

-- Actor Dick Van Patten in 1928

-- Actor John Cassavetes in 1929

-- Actor Buck Henry in 1930

-- Actor Judi Dench in 1934 (age 89)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Deacon Jones in 1938

-- Actor Beau Bridges in 1941 (age 82)

File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame member Dick Butkus in 1942

-- Actor Michael Nouri in 1945 (age 78)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Tom Kite in 1949 (age 74)

-- Singer Joan Armatrading in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Michael Dorn in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor John Malkovich in 1953 (age 70)

-- Singer Donny Osmond in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Joe Lando in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Felicity Huffman in 1962 (age 61)

-- Entrepreneur/TV personality Lori Greiner in 1969 (age 54)

-- Drummer Tre Cool, born Frank Wright III, in 1972 (age 51)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Pop singer Imogen Heap in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Jesse Metcalfe in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Simon Helberg in 1980 (age 43)

-- U.S. Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney in 1995 (age 28)

-- U.S. Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Nico Parker in 2004 (age 19)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

