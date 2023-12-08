Trending
Dec. 8, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 8: AnnaSophia Robb, Teri Hatcher

By UPI Staff
AnnaSophia Robb attends the premiere of "Dr. Death" at NeueHouse in Los Angeles on July 8, 2021. The actor turns 30 on December 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | AnnaSophia Robb attends the premiere of "Dr. Death" at NeueHouse in Los Angeles on July 8, 2021. The actor turns 30 on December 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Mary Queen of Scots in 1542

-- Eli Whitney, inventor of the cotton gin, in 1765

-- General Motors founder William Durant in 1861

-- French movie pioneer Georges Melies in 1861

-- Finnish composer Jean Sibelius in 1865

-- Mexican muralist Diego Rivera in 1886

-- Entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. in 1925

-- Actor Maximilian Schell in 1930

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Actor David Carradine in 1936

-- Actor James MacArthur in 1937

-- Irish flutist James Galway in 1939 (age 84)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jim Morrison in 1943

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Gregg Allman in 1947

-- Writer Bill Bryson in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Kim Basinger in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Teri Hatcher in 1964 (age 59)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Political commentator Ann Coulter in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Wendell Pierce in 1963 (age 60)

-- Irish singer/songwriter Sinéad O'Connor in 1966

-- Rock singer Corey Taylor in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Dominic Monaghan in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Ian Somerhalder in 1978 (age 45)

-- Singer Ingrid Michaelson in 1979 (age 44)

-- Rap artist Nicki Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj, in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor AnnaSophia Robb in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Owen Teague in 1998 (age 25)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

