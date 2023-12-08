Famous birthdays for Dec. 8: AnnaSophia Robb, Teri Hatcher

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- Mary Queen of Scots in 1542
-- Eli Whitney, inventor of the cotton gin, in 1765
-- General Motors founder William Durant in 1861
-- French movie pioneer Georges Melies in 1861
-- Finnish composer Jean Sibelius in 1865
-- Mexican muralist Diego Rivera in 1886
-- Entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. in 1925
-- Actor Maximilian Schell in 1930
-- Actor David Carradine in 1936
-- Actor James MacArthur in 1937
-- Irish flutist James Galway in 1939 (age 84)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jim Morrison in 1943
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Gregg Allman in 1947
-- Writer Bill Bryson in 1951 (age 72)
-- Actor Kim Basinger in 1953 (age 70)
-- Actor Teri Hatcher in 1964 (age 59)
-- Political commentator Ann Coulter in 1961 (age 62)
-- Actor Wendell Pierce in 1963 (age 60)
-- Irish singer/songwriter Sinéad O'Connor in 1966
-- Rock singer Corey Taylor in 1973 (age 50)
-- Actor Dominic Monaghan in 1976 (age 47)
-- Actor Ian Somerhalder in 1978 (age 45)
-- Singer Ingrid Michaelson in 1979 (age 44)
-- Rap artist Nicki Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj, in 1982 (age 41)
-- Actor AnnaSophia Robb in 1993 (age 30)
-- Actor Owen Teague in 1998 (age 25)