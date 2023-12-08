Famous birthdays for Dec. 8: AnnaSophia Robb, Teri Hatcher

1 of 2 | AnnaSophia Robb attends the premiere of "Dr. Death" at NeueHouse in Los Angeles on July 8, 2021. The actor turns 30 on December 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:

-- Mary Queen of Scots in 1542

-- Eli Whitney, inventor of the cotton gin, in 1765

-- General Motors founder William Durant in 1861

-- French movie pioneer Georges Melies in 1861

-- Finnish composer Jean Sibelius in 1865

-- Mexican muralist Diego Rivera in 1886

-- Entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. in 1925

-- Actor Maximilian Schell in 1930

-- Actor David Carradine in 1936

-- Actor James MacArthur in 1937

-- Irish flutist James Galway in 1939 (age 84)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jim Morrison in 1943

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Gregg Allman in 1947

-- Writer Bill Bryson in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Kim Basinger in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Teri Hatcher in 1964 (age 59)

-- Political commentator Ann Coulter in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Wendell Pierce in 1963 (age 60)

-- Irish singer/songwriter Sinéad O'Connor in 1966

-- Rock singer Corey Taylor in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Dominic Monaghan in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Ian Somerhalder in 1978 (age 45)

-- Singer Ingrid Michaelson in 1979 (age 44)

-- Rap artist Nicki Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj, in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor AnnaSophia Robb in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Owen Teague in 1998 (age 25)