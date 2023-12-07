Trending
Dec. 7, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 7: Terrell Owens, Nicholas Hoult

By UPI Staff
Terrell Owens waits to be inducted into the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame at half time of the 49ers-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on September 22, 2019. The NFL Hall of Fame turns 50 on December 7. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Terrell Owens waits to be inducted into the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame at half time of the 49ers-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on September 22, 2019. The NFL Hall of Fame turns 50 on December 7. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Italian sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini in 1598

-- Theodor Schwann, German physiologist/co-originator of cell theory, in 1810

-- Novelist Willa Cather in 1873

-- Department store chain founder Richard Sears in 1863

-- Linguist Noam Chomsky in 1928 (age 95)

-- Actor Ellen Burstyn in 1932 (age 91)

-- Rock/folksinger Harry Chapin in 1942

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Johnny Bench in 1947 (age 76)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Singer/songwriter Tom Waits in 1949 (age 74)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Larry Bird in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor C Thomas Howell in 1966 (age 57)

-- Former NFL player Terrell Owens in 1973 (age 50)

-- Singer/TV host Nicole Appleton in 1974 (age 49)

-- Singer Sara Bareilles in 1979 (age 44)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Jennifer Carpenter in 1979 (age 44)

-- Pop singer Aaron Carter in 1987

-- Actor Emily Browning in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Nicholas Hoult in 1989 (age 34)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

