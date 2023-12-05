'Past Lives,' 'May December,' 'American Fiction' lead Spirit Award nominees

1 of 5 | Greta Lee is nominated at the Independent Spirit Awards for her role in "Past LIves." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Film Independent announced the nominations for the Independent Spirit Awards on Tuesday. The awards will be presented Feb. 24 in Santa Monica, Calif. Films Past Lives, May December and American Fiction led the film nominations. I'm A Virgo and The Last of Us led television. Advertisement

Past Lives earned nominations for Best Feature, Celine Song as both writer and director, and actors Greta Lee and Teo Yoo.

May December is also nominated for Best Feature along with director Todd Haynes, Samy Burch's first produced screenplay and actors Natalie Portman and Charles Melton

American Fiction secured nominations for Best Feature, screenwriter Cord Jefferson, actors Jeffrey Wright, Erika Alexander and Sterling K. Brown

All Of Us Strangers, We Grown Now and Passages are also nominated for Best Feature and several acting awards.

Horror film birth/rebirth and comedy Theater Camp also earned nominations.

I'm a Virgo earned nominations for Best Scripted Series, actors Jharrell Jerome, Olivia Washington and Kara Young. The Last of Us earned acting nominations for Bella Ramsey, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, and Keivonn Montreal Woodard.

Advertisement

The Last of Us is also nominated for Critics Choice Association Awards announced today.

Beef, Jury Duty, Dreaming Whilst Black and Slip earned nominations for Best Scripted Series and additional awards.

The complete list of nominees is available at Film Independent.