Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 5, 2023 / 1:35 PM

'Past Lives,' 'May December,' 'American Fiction' lead Spirit Award nominees

By Fred Topel
Greta Lee is nominated at the Independent Spirit Awards for her role in "Past LIves." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Greta Lee is nominated at the Independent Spirit Awards for her role in "Past LIves." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Film Independent announced the nominations for the Independent Spirit Awards on Tuesday. The awards will be presented Feb. 24 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Films Past Lives, May December and American Fiction led the film nominations. I'm A Virgo and The Last of Us led television.

Advertisement

Past Lives earned nominations for Best Feature, Celine Song as both writer and director, and actors Greta Lee and Teo Yoo.

May December is also nominated for Best Feature along with director Todd Haynes, Samy Burch's first produced screenplay and actors Natalie Portman and Charles Melton

American Fiction secured nominations for Best Feature, screenwriter Cord Jefferson, actors Jeffrey Wright, Erika Alexander and Sterling K. Brown

All Of Us Strangers, We Grown Now and Passages are also nominated for Best Feature and several acting awards.

Horror film birth/rebirth and comedy Theater Camp also earned nominations.

I'm a Virgo earned nominations for Best Scripted Series, actors Jharrell Jerome, Olivia Washington and Kara Young. The Last of Us earned acting nominations for Bella Ramsey, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, and Keivonn Montreal Woodard.

Advertisement

The Last of Us is also nominated for Critics Choice Association Awards announced today.

Beef, Jury Duty, Dreaming Whilst Black and Slip earned nominations for Best Scripted Series and additional awards.

The complete list of nominees is available at Film Independent.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' to premiere in January
TV // 31 minutes ago
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' to premiere in January
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- "Feud: Captote Vs. the Swans," a new season of "Feud" starring Tom Hollander as Truman Capote, is coming to FX and Hulu.
HBO renews 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' through 2026
TV // 42 minutes ago
HBO renews 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' through 2026
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- HBO announced Tuesday that it has renewed "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," taking the comedy news show through 2026 and Season 13.
'Winning Time,' 'The Crown,' 'Succession' earn Critics Choice nominations
TV // 1 hour ago
'Winning Time,' 'The Crown,' 'Succession' earn Critics Choice nominations
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Critics Choice Association announced their TV nominations on Tuesday. Awards will be given out live on Jan. 14.
Jamie Foxx addresses 'tough' health battle in awards speech
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Jamie Foxx addresses 'tough' health battle in awards speech
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx referenced his health scare while accepting an award at a Critics Choice Association event.
'Hell's Kitchen' musical from Alicia Keys heading to Broadway
Music // 2 hours ago
'Hell's Kitchen' musical from Alicia Keys heading to Broadway
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- "Hell's Kitchen," a new musical featuring music and lyrics by Alicia Keys, will open on Broadway in the spring.
'Through My Window: Looking at You' coming to Netflix in February
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Through My Window: Looking at You' coming to Netflix in February
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- "Through My Window: Looking at You," a third installment in the Spanish teen romantic drama film series, is coming to Netflix.
The Weeknd takes the stage in Fortnite Festival trailer
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
The Weeknd takes the stage in Fortnite Festival trailer
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Weeknd will headline an in-game concert in "Fortnite" to celebrate the launch of Fortnite Festival.
Dua Lipa says new album will have 'psychedelic pop' vibes
Music // 4 hours ago
Dua Lipa says new album will have 'psychedelic pop' vibes
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa teased her third studio album on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of "Houdini."
Star-studded Fashion Awards take place in London
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Star-studded Fashion Awards take place in London
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Anne Hathaway, Pamela Anderson, Amal Clooney, Rita Ora and other celebrities attended the Fashion Awards in London.
Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke dazzle at 'Leave the World Behind' premiere
Movies // 5 hours ago
Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke dazzle at 'Leave the World Behind' premiere
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke and Mahershala Ali attended the New York premiere of "Leave the World Behind."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Jason Mraz, Xochitl Gomez: 'DWTS' friendships, new skills more important than winning
Jason Mraz, Xochitl Gomez: 'DWTS' friendships, new skills more important than winning
Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement