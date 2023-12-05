Famous birthdays for Dec. 5: Margaret Cho, Frankie Muniz

1 of 2 | Margaret Cho attends the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on March 30. The comedian turns 55 on December 5. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:

-- Pope Julius II in 1443

-- Martin Van Buren, eighth president of the United States, in 1782

-- Poet Christina Rossetti in 1830

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Custer in 1839

-- Film director Fritz Lang in 1890

-- German physicist Werner Heisenberg in 1901

-- Walt Disney in 1901

-- U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., in 1902

-- Film director Otto Preminger in 1905

-- Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej in 1927

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Little Richard, born Richard Penniman, in 1932

-- Author Joan Didion in 1934

-- Writer Calvin Trillin in 1935 (age 88)

-- Songwriter J.J. Cale 1938

-- Opera tenor Jose Carreras in 1946 (age 77)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jim Plunkett in 1947 (age 76)

-- Comedian/actress Margaret Cho in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Catherine Tate in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Kali Rocha in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Paula Patton in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Lauren London in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Frankie Muniz in 1985 (age 38)

