Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 5, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 5: Margaret Cho, Frankie Muniz

By UPI Staff
Margaret Cho attends the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on March 30. The comedian turns 55 on December 5. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 2 | Margaret Cho attends the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on March 30. The comedian turns 55 on December 5. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Julius II in 1443

-- Martin Van Buren, eighth president of the United States, in 1782

-- Poet Christina Rossetti in 1830

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Custer in 1839

-- Film director Fritz Lang in 1890

-- German physicist Werner Heisenberg in 1901

-- Walt Disney in 1901

File Photo courtesy of Agence de presse de France

-- U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., in 1902

-- Film director Otto Preminger in 1905

-- Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej in 1927

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Little Richard, born Richard Penniman, in 1932

-- Author Joan Didion in 1934

-- Writer Calvin Trillin in 1935 (age 88)

-- Songwriter J.J. Cale 1938

-- Opera tenor Jose Carreras in 1946 (age 77)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jim Plunkett in 1947 (age 76)

File Photo by Ed Locke/UPI
Advertisement

-- Comedian/actress Margaret Cho in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Catherine Tate in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Kali Rocha in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Paula Patton in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Lauren London in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Frankie Muniz in 1985 (age 38)

File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Movie review: Timothee Chalamet captures 'Wonka' whimsy
Movies // 9 hours ago
Movie review: Timothee Chalamet captures 'Wonka' whimsy
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4 (UPI) -- "Wonka," in theaters Dec. 15, captures the whimsical tone of Roald Dahl's characters in a prequel to the 1971 "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," thanks largely to Timothee Chalamet and costars' performances.
Lenny Kravitz credits 'creative spirit' for song about activist Bayard Rustin
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Lenny Kravitz credits 'creative spirit' for song about activist Bayard Rustin
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Lenny Kravitz said the inspiration for his song "Road to Freedom," from the movie Rustin, now streaming on Netflix, came to him through divine inspiration.
Myles Goodwyn, leader of Canadian classic rock group April Wine, dies at 75
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Myles Goodwyn, leader of Canadian classic rock group April Wine, dies at 75
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Myles Goodwyn, singer, guitarist, writer, producer and leader of the Canadian classic rock group April Wine, has died at age 75, his publicist says.
'Carol & the End of the World' has 'Community' reunion
TV // 13 hours ago
'Carol & the End of the World' has 'Community' reunion
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for "Carol & the End of the World" on Monday and a guest star list that includes a "Community" reunion.
'Barbie' coming to Max Dec. 15 with ASL version
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Barbie' coming to Max Dec. 15 with ASL version
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Max announced the streaming premiere of "Barbie" Monday. It will be on the service Dec. 15 along with an ASL version.
Nmixx shares 'Sonar (Breaker)' single, music video
Music // 13 hours ago
Nmixx shares 'Sonar (Breaker)' single, music video
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group Nmixx released a single and music video for ""Soñar (Breaker)," the pre-release song from its EP "Fe3O4: Break."
'The Tourist': Jamie Dornan series gets Season 2 premiere date
TV // 13 hours ago
'The Tourist': Jamie Dornan series gets Season 2 premiere date
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- "The Tourist," a thriller series starring Jamie Dornan, will return for a second season on BBC One in January.
'True Detective' trailer: Jodie Foster, Kali Reis team up in 'Night Country'
TV // 14 hours ago
'True Detective' trailer: Jodie Foster, Kali Reis team up in 'Night Country'
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- "True Detective: Night Country" starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis is coming to HBO in January.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' on digital video-on-demand Tuesday
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Killers of the Flower Moon' on digital video-on-demand Tuesday
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Apple and Paramount announced the first home release of "Killers of the Flower Moon," on premium video-on-demand Tuesday.
Reports: Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker marry in Mexico
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Reports: Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker marry in Mexico
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Vanessa Hudgens and professional baseball player Cole Tucker married at a wedding in Mexico.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal feted at Kennedy Center Honors events
Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal feted at Kennedy Center Honors events
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement