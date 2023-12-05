Famous birthdays for Dec. 5: Margaret Cho, Frankie Muniz

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- Pope Julius II in 1443
-- Martin Van Buren, eighth president of the United States, in 1782
-- Poet Christina Rossetti in 1830
-- U.S. Army Gen. George Custer in 1839
-- Film director Fritz Lang in 1890
-- German physicist Werner Heisenberg in 1901
-- Walt Disney in 1901
-- U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., in 1902
-- Film director Otto Preminger in 1905
-- Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej in 1927
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Little Richard, born Richard Penniman, in 1932
-- Author Joan Didion in 1934
-- Writer Calvin Trillin in 1935 (age 88)
-- Songwriter J.J. Cale 1938
-- Opera tenor Jose Carreras in 1946 (age 77)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Jim Plunkett in 1947 (age 76)
-- Comedian/actress Margaret Cho in 1968 (age 55)
-- Actor Catherine Tate in 1969 (age 54)
-- Actor Kali Rocha in 1971 (age 52)
-- Actor Paula Patton in 1975 (age 48)
-- Actor Lauren London in 1984 (age 39)
-- Actor Frankie Muniz in 1985 (age 38)