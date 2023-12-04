Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 4, 2023

Oxford University Press names 'rizz' word of 2023

By Darryl Coote
The Oxford University Press said use of the word "rizz" peaked in June after Tom Holland said in an interview that he had none. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Oxford University Press said use of the word "rizz" peaked in June after Tom Holland said in an interview that he had none. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Oxford University Press, the publisher of the Oxford English Dictionary, has named "rizz" the 2023 word of the year.

An abbreviation of charisma, "rizz" is defined as one's ability to attract another through style, charm or attractiveness, according to the publishing company.

Language experts at OUP selected the slang from a group of four finalists that had been chosen via public vote. The publisher has said it chooses a word best judged to reflect the ethos, mood of preoccupation of the given year.

"Rizz was chosen by the language experts at OUP as an interesting example of how language can be formed, shaped and shared within communities, before being picked up more widely," OUP said in a statement. "It speaks to how younger generations create spaces -- online or in person -- where they own and define the language they use."

OUP said rizz, which can also be used as a verb, saw its use skyrocket in 2023 compared to the previous year, with its usage peaking in June following actor Tom Holland telling BuzzFeed in an interview that he has "no rizz whatsoever."

"I have limited rizz," he said, before adding that he has no need for rizz, as he is "happy and in love" with his girlfriend, actor Zendaya.

The dictionary publisher said the word and its popularity is proof that language used online is finding ways into everyday speech and that more and more words commonly utilized on social media are likely to migrant as rizz has.

"The spike in usage data for rizz goes to prove that words and phrases that evolve from Internet culture are increasingly becoming part of day-to-day vernacular and will continue to shape language trends in the future," Oxford Languages President Casper Grathwohl said in a statement.

Collins Dictionary had earlier named "AI," the abbreviation of "artificial intelligence," as its word of 2023.

