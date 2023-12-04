Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 4, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 4: Tyra Banks, Jeff Bridges

By UPI Staff
Tyra Banks arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. The model turns 50 on December 4.

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- English novelist Samuel Butler in 1835

-- British World War I nurse Edith Cavell in 1865

-- Spanish dictator Francisco Franco in 1892

-- Game show host Wink Martindale in 1933 (age 90)

-- Actor Max Baer Jr. in 1937 (age 86)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Dennis Wilson in 1944

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Chris Hillman in 1944 (age 79)

-- Writer A. Scott Berg in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Jeff Bridges in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Patricia Wettig in 1951 (age 72)

-- Sports broadcaster Skip Bayless in 1951 (age 72)

-- Olympic gold medal pole vaulter Sergey Bubka in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Marisa Tomei in 1964 (age 59)

-- News commentator Suzanne Malveaux in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Fred Armisen in 1966 (age 57)

-- Rapper Jay-Z, born Shawn Corey Carter, in 1969 (age 54)

-- Model/television personality Tyra Banks in 1973 (age 50)

-- Musician Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord, in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Orlando Brown in 1987 (age 36)

-- Singer Jin, born Kim Seok-jin, in 1992 (age 31)

