Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 3, 2023 / 2:29 PM

'Supernatural' actor Mark Sheppard says he has survived 6 heart attacks

By Karen Butler

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Supernatural alum Mark Sheppard has announced on Instagram that he recently survived multiple heart attacks.

"You're not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD," Sheppard wrote on Instagram Saturday.

Advertisement

"The Widowmaker. If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at mullholland and the incredible staff @providencecalifornia St Joseph's -- I wouldn't be writing this. My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow! #spnfamily."

Sheppard, 59, is also known for his roles in Firefly, Battlestar Galactica and Leverage.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' tops North American box office with $21M
Movies // 41 minutes ago
Beyonce's 'Renaissance' tops North American box office with $21M
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Beyonce's concert film, "Renaissance," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $21 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'House of the Dragon' teaser previews bloody war between kin
TV // 4 hours ago
'House of the Dragon' teaser previews bloody war between kin
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- HBO has released the first official teaser for Season 2 of its fantasy drama, "House of the Dragon."
Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
TV // 4 hours ago
Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone guest hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the fifth time this weekend.
Prime Video orders Season 3 of 'Reacher'
TV // 4 hours ago
Prime Video orders Season 3 of 'Reacher'
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Alan Ritchson has announced on social media that his crime drama, "Reacher," is getting a third season on Prime Video.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 3: Ozzy Osbourne, Anna Chlumsky
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 3: Ozzy Osbourne, Anna Chlumsky
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Rocker Ozzy Osbourne turns 75 and actor Anna Chlumsky turns 43, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 3.
'Home Alone' icon Macaulay Culkin gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Home Alone' icon Macaulay Culkin gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- "Home Alone," "Uncle Buck," "The Righteous Gemstones" and "American Horror Story" star Macaulay Culkin was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday.
Sarandon, Margulies apologize for Israel-Hamas War remarks after backlash
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Sarandon, Margulies apologize for Israel-Hamas War remarks after backlash
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon and Emmy-winning actress Julianna Margulies have issued statements apologizing for public remarks they made regarding the Israel-Hamas War.
Michelle Pfeiffer shares photos of black eye she sustained playing pickleball
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Michelle Pfeiffer shares photos of black eye she sustained playing pickleball
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Michelle Pfeiffer posted photos on Instagram Friday showing off the black eye she sustained playing pickleball.
Drake's 'For All the Dogs' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Drake's 'For All the Dogs' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Rapper Drake's "For All the Dogs" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Toymaker Eddy Goldfarb's legacy lives in family company, documentary
TV // 1 day ago
Toymaker Eddy Goldfarb's legacy lives in family company, documentary
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- 102-year-old toymaker Eddy Goldfarb shares stories about some of his trademark toys featured in the documentary "Eddy's World," airing Saturday on PBS.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Sarandon, Margulies apologize for Israel-Hamas War remarks after backlash
Sarandon, Margulies apologize for Israel-Hamas War remarks after backlash
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
'Discontinued' host Bruce Campbell: 'We forget everything'
'Discontinued' host Bruce Campbell: 'We forget everything'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement