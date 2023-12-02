Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 2, 2023 / 11:12 AM

Sarandon, Margulies apologize for Isarael-Hamas War remarks after backlash

By Karen Butler
Susan Sarandon has apologized for controversial remarks she made about the Israel-Hamas war. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 2 | Susan Sarandon has apologized for controversial remarks she made about the Israel-Hamas war. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon and Emmy-winning actress Julianna Margulies have issued statements apologizing for public remarks they made regarding the Israel-Hamas War.

"There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence," Sarandon said at a pro-Palestine demonstration in New York last month.

The Thelma & Louise icon was widely criticized in the media and dropped as a client from her talent agency UTA in response to her impromptu speech.

"This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true. As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe, to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, PA, Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence which continues to this day. I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment," Sarandon wrote on Instagram Friday.

"I will continue my commitment to peace, truth, justice, and compassion for all people. I hope that we can meet with love and willingness to engage in dialogue, especially with those with whom we disagree."

The Morning Show actress Margulies, who is Jewish, issued an exclusive statement to Deadline Friday, expressing her regret for remarks she made on a recent episode of The Back Room with Andy Ostroy podcast.

In condemning antisemitism, Margulies questioned why many people in the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities are supporting Palestine and not Israel in the ongoing conflict because, she said, Jews are more tolerant of marginalized communities than Muslims are.

"I wanna say to them: 'You [expletive] idiots. You don't exist. You're even lower than the Jews. A. You're Black, and B. You're gay and you're turning your back against the people who support you?' Because Jews, they rally around everybody," she said on the podcast.

"The fact that the entire Black community isn't standing with us to me says either they just don't know, or they've been brainwashed to hate Jews."

In her apology statement, Margulies said she was "horrified" to have offended the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, which she said are people "I truly love and respect."

"I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone's personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop," she said.

"Throughout my career I have worked tirelessly to combat hate of all kind, end antisemitism, speak out against terrorist groups like Hamas, and forge a united front against discrimination. I did not intend for my words to sow further division, for which I am sincerely apologetic."

