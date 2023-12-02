Michelle Pfeiffer shares photos of black eye she sustained playing pickleball

Michelle Pfeiffer posted photos on Instagram of what she looks like after a pickleball game went awry this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Michelle Pfeiffer posted photos on Instagram Friday showing off the black eye she sustained playing pickleball. The 65-year-old actress is seen icing her face in one picture. Advertisement

Another shows her smiling with her eyes open, with the bruise still visible, while a third shows her with one eye closed, revealing the full extent of the injury.

"WARNING! Pickleball-Stay out of the Kitchen!! Thank you, Less!" Pfeiffer captioned the gallery.

Pfeiffer's sister Deedee added, "But she kept on playing."

The actress' celebrity followers were quick to comment.

"That's why I don't play," said Julianne Moore.

"Ouch!" remarked Naomi Watts.

"Damn. Can't sell beauty products and play pickle, it seems," wrote Alec Baldwin.