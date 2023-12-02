Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 2, 2023 / 9:57 AM

Michelle Pfeiffer shares photos of black eye she sustained playing pickleball

By Karen Butler
Michelle Pfeiffer posted photos on Instagram of what she looks like after a pickleball game went awry this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Michelle Pfeiffer posted photos on Instagram of what she looks like after a pickleball game went awry this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Michelle Pfeiffer posted photos on Instagram Friday showing off the black eye she sustained playing pickleball.

The 65-year-old actress is seen icing her face in one picture.

Another shows her smiling with her eyes open, with the bruise still visible, while a third shows her with one eye closed, revealing the full extent of the injury.

"WARNING! Pickleball-Stay out of the Kitchen!! Thank you, Less!" Pfeiffer captioned the gallery.

Pfeiffer's sister Deedee added, "But she kept on playing."

The actress' celebrity followers were quick to comment.

"That's why I don't play," said Julianne Moore.

"Ouch!" remarked Naomi Watts.

"Damn. Can't sell beauty products and play pickle, it seems," wrote Alec Baldwin.

