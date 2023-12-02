Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 2, 2023 / 11:16 AM

'Home Alone' icon Macaulay Culkin gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Karen Butler
Former child star Macaulay Culkin has gotten a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Former child star Macaulay Culkin has gotten a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday.

Catherine O'Hara, who played Culkin's mother in the classic family film, spoke at the dedication of the landmark's 2,765th star.

Advertisement

"The reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin," O'Hara said.

"It is Macaulay's perfect performance as Kevin McCallister that gave us that little everyboy on an extraordinary adventure," she added. "I know you worked really hard, I know you did, but you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do. It really was as if ambushed the home of this real little boy named Kevin and he went along with it just for the fun of it. He is the dearest thing."

The former child star has also appeared in Uncle Buck, The Good Son, Richie Rich, My Girl, The Righteous Gemstones and American Horror Story.

"Macaulay Culkin has been a staple in pop culture for decades," Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement about the 43-year-old actor's latest achievement.

Advertisement

"He has an extensive trajectory of work but his movie, Home Alone, is one of the most beloved holiday movies known the world over."

Culkin's fiancee, The Suite Life and Station 19 actress Brenda Song, as well as their two young sons, were also on hand to mark the occasion.

"You are absolutely everything. You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am," Culkin told Song during his acceptance speech.

"You're not only the best woman I've ever known, you're the best person I've ever known," he added. "You've given me just all my purpose, you've given me family. After the birth of our two boys you've become my three favorite people. I love you so much."

Culkin's Party Monster co-star Natasha Lyonne, goddaughter Paris Jackson, siblings Quinn and Rory Culkin were also among the attendees.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sarandon, Margulies apologize for Isarael-Hamas War remarks after backlash
Entertainment News // 25 minutes ago
Sarandon, Margulies apologize for Isarael-Hamas War remarks after backlash
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon and Emmy-winning actress Julianna Margulies have issued statements apologizing for public remarks they made regarding the Israel-Hamas War.
Michelle Pfeiffer shares photos of black eye she sustained playing pickleball
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Michelle Pfeiffer shares photos of black eye she sustained playing pickleball
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Michelle Pfeiffer posted photos on Instagram Friday showing off the black eye she sustained playing pickleball.
Drake's 'For All the Dogs' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 hours ago
Drake's 'For All the Dogs' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Rapper Drake's "For All the Dogs" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Toymaker Eddy Goldfarb's legacy lives in family company, documentary
TV // 6 hours ago
Toymaker Eddy Goldfarb's legacy lives in family company, documentary
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- 102-year-old toymaker Eddy Goldfarb shares stories about some of his trademark toys featured in the documentary "Eddy's World," airing Saturday on PBS.
'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
TV // 6 hours ago
'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
NEW YORK, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Morgan Fairchild, Donna Mills, Nicolette Sheridan, Loni Anderson and Linda Gray say they got a kick out of sending up powerful, glamorous characters they're famous for playing in the new TV movie, "Ladies of the 80s."
Famous birthdays for Dec. 2: Aaron Rodgers, Jana Kramer
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 2: Aaron Rodgers, Jana Kramer
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and singer/actor Jana Kramer turn 40, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 2.
Netflix renews 'Upshaws' for Season 6 ahead of Season 5 premiere
TV // 19 hours ago
Netflix renews 'Upshaws' for Season 6 ahead of Season 5 premiere
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Friday that it has renewed "The Upshaws" for a sixth season and set the premiere of Season 5 for the spring.
Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia to produce 'RoboForce' cartoon
TV // 19 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia to produce 'RoboForce' cartoon
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Nacelle Company announced Friday that Seven Bucks Entertainment has joined them to produce a "RoboForce" animated series, with Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia among executive producers.
Dreamcatcher shares 'Shatter' dance video
Music // 20 hours ago
Dreamcatcher shares 'Shatter' dance video
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop group Dreamcatcher released a dance video for "Shatter," a song from its EP "Villains."
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Movies // 20 hours ago
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- "Poor Things," in theaters Friday, features a childlike Emma Stone exploring life and sex in the Victorian era.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Discontinued' host Bruce Campbell: 'We forget everything'
'Discontinued' host Bruce Campbell: 'We forget everything'
Sean Astin: 'The Shift' ponders big 'what if?' questions in a sci-fi multiverse
Sean Astin: 'The Shift' ponders big 'what if?' questions in a sci-fi multiverse
TV review: 'Obliterated' delivers action, gross-out comedy
TV review: 'Obliterated' delivers action, gross-out comedy
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement