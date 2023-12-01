Breaking News
Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman to serve on U.S. Supreme Court, dies at 93
Dec. 1, 2023 / 11:21 AM

'GTA 6' to get first trailer Dec. 5

By Annie Martin
Rockstar Games will release a first trailer for the video game "Grand Theft Auto VI" on Dec. 5. Photo by Rockstar Games via 2022 press release
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Grand Theft Auto fans will get a glimpse of GTA 6 next week.

Rockstar Games announced Friday that it will release a first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI on Dec. 5.

GTA 6 will be the eighth main installment in the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise and the first main game since Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013.

Rockstar Games confirmed GTA 6 in a press release in February 2022.

"With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered -- and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway," the company said at the time.

Rockstar said in November that it would release the first GTA 6 trailer in early December to coincide with its 25th anniversary.

Latest Headlines

Jungkook releases 'Standing Next to You' remix with Usher
Music // 19 minutes ago
Jungkook releases 'Standing Next to You' remix with Usher
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Jungkook, a K-pop star and member of BTS, shared "Standing Next to You - Usher Remix."
'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' crowns Season 5 winner
TV // 53 minutes ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' crowns Season 5 winner
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Ginger Johnson, Michael Marouli and Tomara Thomas competed in the "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" Season 5 finale.
Lana Del Rey covers John Denver, releases 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'
Music // 1 hour ago
Lana Del Rey covers John Denver, releases 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey shared her version of the John Denver song "Take Me Home, Country Roads."
Beyonce releases 'My House' song alongside 'Renaissance' film
Music // 1 hour ago
Beyonce releases 'My House' song alongside 'Renaissance' film
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Beyoncé released "My House," a song that appears in her "Renaissance" concert film.
Emma Stone prepares to guest host 'SNL' for fifth time in new promo
TV // 3 hours ago
Emma Stone prepares to guest host 'SNL' for fifth time in new promo
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone is set to guest host this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner gets engaged; wedding to air live on Jan. 4
TV // 3 hours ago
'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner gets engaged; wedding to air live on Jan. 4
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist got engaged on Thursday's finale of "The Golden Bachelor" and their wedding is now scheduled to air live on ABC Jan. 4.
Linda Blair: 'Exorcist' fame was like being a Beatle
Movies // 5 hours ago
Linda Blair: 'Exorcist' fame was like being a Beatle
NEW YORK, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Linda Blair told UPI she signed on as a consultant for "The Exorcist: Believer" because she felt protective of the original film's legacy, as well as of the young actresses starring in the sequel.
John Woo, Joel Kinnaman balance action, tragedy in 'Silent Night'
Movies // 5 hours ago
John Woo, Joel Kinnaman balance action, tragedy in 'Silent Night'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Star Joel Kinnaman and director John Woo discuss their action film "Silent Night," in theaters Friday, which has a tragic subtext.
Sean Astin: 'The Shift' ponders big 'what if?' questions in a sci-fi multiverse
Movies // 6 hours ago
Sean Astin: 'The Shift' ponders big 'what if?' questions in a sci-fi multiverse
NEW YORK, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Sean Astin told UPI that his new sci-fi thriller, "The Shift," explores the concept that every decision, regardless of how small, could impact the rest of a person's life.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 1: Zoe Kravitz, Robert Irwin
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 1: Zoe Kravitz, Robert Irwin
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Actor Zoe Kravitz turns 35 and conservationist Robert Irwin turns 20, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 1.
