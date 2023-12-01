Rockstar Games will release a first trailer for the video game "Grand Theft Auto VI" on Dec. 5. Photo by Rockstar Games via 2022 press release

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Grand Theft Auto fans will get a glimpse of GTA 6 next week. Rockstar Games announced Friday that it will release a first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI on Dec. 5. Advertisement

GTA 6 will be the eighth main installment in the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise and the first main game since Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013.

Rockstar Games confirmed GTA 6 in a press release in February 2022.

"With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered -- and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway," the company said at the time.

Rockstar said in November that it would release the first GTA 6 trailer in early December to coincide with its 25th anniversary.