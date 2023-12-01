Famous birthdays for Dec. 1: Zoe Kravitz, Robert Irwin

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- French wax-figure sculptor Marie Tussaud in 1761
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter Alston in 1911
-- Singer/actor Mary Martin in 1913
-- Singer Lou Rawls in 1933
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Lee Trevino in 1939 (age 84)
-- Comedian Richard Pryor in 1940
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Densmore in 1944 (age 79)
-- Singer/actor Bette Midler in 1945 (age 78)
-- Actor Treat Williams in 1951
-- Actor Deep Roy in 1957 (age 66)
-- Model Carol Alt in 1960 (age 63)
-- Actor Golden Brooks in 1970 (age 53)
-- Comedian Sarah Silverman in 1970 (age 53)
-- Matthew Shepard, University of Wyoming student killed because he was gay, in 1976
-- Actor Dean O'Gorman in 1976 (age 47)
-- Actor Riz Ahmed in 1982 (age 42)
-- Rapper Yolandi Visser in 1984 (age 39)
-- Actor Charles Michael Davis in 1984 (age 39)
-- Singer/actor Janelle Monae in 1985 (age 38)
-- Rock singer Tyler Joseph in 1988 (age 35)
-- Actor Zoe Kravitz in 1988 (age 35)
-- TV personality/animal conservationist Robert Irwin in 2003 (age 20)