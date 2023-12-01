Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 1, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 1: Zoe Kravitz, Robert Irwin

By UPI Staff
Zoë Kravitz arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. The actor turns 35 on December 1. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 4 | Zoë Kravitz arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. The actor turns 35 on December 1. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- French wax-figure sculptor Marie Tussaud in 1761

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter Alston in 1911

-- Singer/actor Mary Martin in 1913

-- Singer Lou Rawls in 1933

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Lee Trevino in 1939 (age 84)

-- Comedian Richard Pryor in 1940

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Densmore in 1944 (age 79)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Singer/actor Bette Midler in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Treat Williams in 1951

-- Actor Deep Roy in 1957 (age 66)

-- Model Carol Alt in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Golden Brooks in 1970 (age 53)

-- Comedian Sarah Silverman in 1970 (age 53)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Matthew Shepard, University of Wyoming student killed because he was gay, in 1976

-- Actor Dean O'Gorman in 1976 (age 47)

Advertisement

-- Actor Riz Ahmed in 1982 (age 42)

-- Rapper Yolandi Visser in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Charles Michael Davis in 1984 (age 39)

-- Singer/actor Janelle Monae in 1985 (age 38)

-- Rock singer Tyler Joseph in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Zoe Kravitz in 1988 (age 35)

-- TV personality/animal conservationist Robert Irwin in 2003 (age 20)

File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI

Latest Headlines

Anya Taylor-Joy drives wasteland in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Movies // 8 hours ago
Anya Taylor-Joy drives wasteland in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the teaser trailer for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" on Thursday. Anya Taylor-Joy plays the Charlize Theron role in the prequel, joined by Chris Hemsworth.
'Only Murders in the Building' to air on ABC in January
TV // 10 hours ago
'Only Murders in the Building' to air on ABC in January
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- ABC announced Thursday that Season 1 of the Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building" will air on the network in January. Variety and Deadline confirmed the schedule.
'Thanksgiving 2' coming in 2025
Movies // 11 hours ago
'Thanksgiving 2' coming in 2025
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Thanksgiving" director Eli Roth announced on Instagram Thursday that a sequel is in the works, with further details.
Aidy Bryant to host Film Independent Spirit Awards
Movies // 13 hours ago
Aidy Bryant to host Film Independent Spirit Awards
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" and "Shrill" actress and comedian Aidy Bryant will host the Film Independent Spirit Awards.
'Criminal Record' trailer: Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo face off in Apple TV+ series
TV // 14 hours ago
'Criminal Record' trailer: Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo face off in Apple TV+ series
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Criminal Record," a crime thriller starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, is coming to Apple TV+.
'The Crown' poster shows William, Kate get close
TV // 16 hours ago
'The Crown' poster shows William, Kate get close
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy play Prince William and Kate Middleton in the final episodes of the Netflix series "The Crown."
'Beetlejuice 2' has wrapped filming, says Tim Burton
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Beetlejuice 2' has wrapped filming, says Tim Burton
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Beetlejuice 2" director Tim Burton said the sequel starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder has completed filming.
Phish to perform at Sphere in Las Vegas
Music // 16 hours ago
Phish to perform at Sphere in Las Vegas
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Phish announced four shows at the Sphere venue in Las Vegas in 2024.
Paris Hilton teases surprise with Nicole Richie for 'Simple Life' anniversary
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Paris Hilton teases surprise with Nicole Richie for 'Simple Life' anniversary
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton said she and Nicole Richie have something in store for the 20th anniversary of "The Simple Life."
'Griselda' trailer: Sofia Vergara plays cocaine queenpin
TV // 17 hours ago
'Griselda' trailer: Sofia Vergara plays cocaine queenpin
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Griselda," a new series from the co-creators of "Narcos" and starring Sofía Vergara, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Discontinued' host Bruce Campbell: 'We forget everything'
'Discontinued' host Bruce Campbell: 'We forget everything'
TV review: 'Obliterated' delivers action, gross-out comedy
TV review: 'Obliterated' delivers action, gross-out comedy
Megan Fox says love for Machine Gun Kelly heightened grief over miscarriage
Megan Fox says love for Machine Gun Kelly heightened grief over miscarriage
Movie review: 'Godzilla Minus One' thrills with monster carnage, poignant themes
Movie review: 'Godzilla Minus One' thrills with monster carnage, poignant themes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement