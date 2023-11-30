Famous birthdays for Nov. 30: Chrissy Teigen, Kaley Cuoco

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- Italian Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio in 1508
-- Irish satirist Jonathan Swift in 1667
-- Novelist Mark Twain, born Samuel Langhorne Clemens, in 1835
-- Author Lucy Maud Montgomery in 1874
-- British statesman Winston Churchill in 1874
-- Photographer/writer Gordon Parks in 1912
-- Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to Congress, in 1924
-- Actor Robert Guillaume in 1927
-- Producer/TV music show host Dick Clark in 1929
-- Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy in 1930
-- Comedian/filmmaker Woody Allen in 1935 (age 88)
-- 1960s radical Abbie Hoffman in 1936
-- Filmmaker Ridley Scott in 1937 (age 86)
-- Filmmaker Terrence Malick in 1943 (age 80)
-- Playwright David Mamet in 1947 (age 76)
-- Singer/actor Mandy Patinkin in 1952 (age 71)
-- Singer June Pointer in 1953
-- Rock singer Billy Idol in 1955 (age 68)
-- Historian Michael Beschloss in 1955 (age 68)
-- Heisman Trophy winner/football Hall of Fame member Bo Jackson in 1962 (age 61)
-- Actor Ben Stiller in 1965 (age 58)
-- Music producer Steve Aoki in 1977 (age 46)
-- Singer Clay Aiken in 1978 (age 45)
-- Actor Gael Garcia Bernal in 1978 (age 45)
-- Actor Elisha Cuthbert in 1982 (age 41)
-- Model Chrissy Teigen in 1985 (age 38)
-- Actor Kaley Cuoco in 1985 (age 38)