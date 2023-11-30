Famous birthdays for Nov. 30: Chrissy Teigen, Kaley Cuoco

1 of 3 | Chrissy Teigen arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12. The model/TV personality turns 38 on November 30. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include: Advertisement

-- Italian Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio in 1508

-- Irish satirist Jonathan Swift in 1667

-- Novelist Mark Twain, born Samuel Langhorne Clemens, in 1835

-- Author Lucy Maud Montgomery in 1874

-- British statesman Winston Churchill in 1874

-- Photographer/writer Gordon Parks in 1912

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to Congress, in 1924

-- Actor Robert Guillaume in 1927

-- Producer/TV music show host Dick Clark in 1929

-- Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy in 1930

-- Comedian/filmmaker Woody Allen in 1935 (age 88)

-- 1960s radical Abbie Hoffman in 1936

-- Filmmaker Ridley Scott in 1937 (age 86)

Giannina Facio and Ridley Scott attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Friday, September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Advertisement

-- Filmmaker Terrence Malick in 1943 (age 80)

-- Playwright David Mamet in 1947 (age 76)

-- Singer/actor Mandy Patinkin in 1952 (age 71)

-- Singer June Pointer in 1953

-- Rock singer Billy Idol in 1955 (age 68)

-- Historian Michael Beschloss in 1955 (age 68)

-- Heisman Trophy winner/football Hall of Fame member Bo Jackson in 1962 (age 61)

File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

-- Actor Ben Stiller in 1965 (age 58)

-- Music producer Steve Aoki in 1977 (age 46)

-- Singer Clay Aiken in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Gael Garcia Bernal in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Elisha Cuthbert in 1982 (age 41)

-- Model Chrissy Teigen in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Kaley Cuoco in 1985 (age 38)