Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 29, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 29: Joel Coen, Diane Ladd

By UPI Staff
Joel Coen attends the premiere of "The Tragedy of Macbeth" at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles on December 16, 2021. The filmmaker turns 69 on November 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Joel Coen attends the premiere of "The Tragedy of Macbeth" at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles on December 16, 2021. The filmmaker turns 69 on November 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Austrian physicist Christian Doppler in 1803

-- Author Louisa May Alcott in 1832

-- Chinese Empress Dowager Tz'u Hsi in 1835

-- English electrical engineer John Fleming in 1849

-- Irish novelist C.S. Lewis in 1898

-- Author Madeleine L'Engle in 1918

-- Sports broadcasting legend Vin Scully in 1927

-- Former French President Jacques Chirac in 1932

-- British blues musician John Mayall in 1933 (age 90)

-- Actor Diane Ladd in 1935 (age 88)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Denny Doherty in 1940

-- Musician/composerMusician/composer Chuck Mangione in 1940 (age 83)

-- Comedian Garry Shandling in 1949

-- Filmmaker Joel Coen in 1954 (age 69)

-- Comedian Howie Mandel in 1955 (age 68)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Janet Napolitano, former U.S. secretary of Homeland Security, in 1957 (age 66)

Advertisement

-- U.S. Ambassador/former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Cathy Moriarty in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Kim Delaney in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Tom Sizemore in 1961

-- Actor Andrew McCarthy in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Don Cheadle in 1964 (age 59)

-- Singer Jonathan Knight in 1968 (age 55)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera in 1969 (age 54)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Brian Baumgartner in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Anna Faris in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Chadwick Boseman in 1976

-- Actor Lauren German in 1978 (age 45)

-- Rapper The Game, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Gemma Chan in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Diego Boneta in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Laura Marano in 1995 (age 28)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard cope with 'Memory' loss
Movies // 13 hours ago
Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard cope with 'Memory' loss
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Ketchup Entertainment released the trailer for "Memory" Tuesday. The film starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard opens in limited release Dec. 22.
Jungkook to release 'Standing Next to You' remix with Usher
Music // 13 hours ago
Jungkook to release 'Standing Next to You' remix with Usher
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Jungkook, a K-pop star and member of BTS, will release "Standing Next to You - Usher Remix" on Friday.
'Dr. Death': Mandy Moore gets close to sinister surgeon in Season 2 trailer
TV // 13 hours ago
'Dr. Death': Mandy Moore gets close to sinister surgeon in Season 2 trailer
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "Dr. Death" Season 2, starring Édgar Ramírez and Mandy Moore, is coming to Peacock.
Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp 'Nosferatu' remake coming next Christmas
Movies // 13 hours ago
Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp 'Nosferatu' remake coming next Christmas
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced the release date for "Nosferatu" on Tuesday. Writer/director Robert Eggers' new adaptation opens Dec. 25, 2024, starring Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult.
'Fallout' photos introduce Prime Video series based on game
TV // 14 hours ago
'Fallout' photos introduce Prime Video series based on game
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins and Kyle MacLachlan star in "Fallout," a post-apocalyptic drama based on the video game franchise.
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' renewed for Season 4 at Starz
TV // 14 hours ago
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' renewed for Season 4 at Starz
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" was renewed for Season 4 ahead of its Season 3 premiere on Starz.
'The Crown' photos tease show's final episodes
TV // 15 hours ago
'The Crown' photos tease show's final episodes
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Historical drama "The Crown" will end with Season 6, Part 2, on Netflix.
'John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial' docuseries gets trailer
TV // 15 hours ago
'John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial' docuseries gets trailer
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial," a new show that examines the death of Beatles member John Lennon, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Sweet Home' cast teases new characters, world building in Season 2
TV // 16 hours ago
'Sweet Home' cast teases new characters, world building in Season 2
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "Sweet Home," a South Korean horror series starring Song Kang, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Berlin' plans Paris heist in trailer for 'Money Heist' spinoff
TV // 16 hours ago
'Berlin' plans Paris heist in trailer for 'Money Heist' spinoff
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "Berlin," a "Money Heist" spinoff and prequel starring Pedro Alonso, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard cope with 'Memory' loss
Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard cope with 'Memory' loss
'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Mark Cuban plans to leave 'Shark Tank': 'It's time'
Mark Cuban plans to leave 'Shark Tank': 'It's time'
Famous birthdays for Nov. 28: Randy Newman, Alan Ritchson
Famous birthdays for Nov. 28: Randy Newman, Alan Ritchson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement